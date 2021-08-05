You are the owner of this article.
Earning her wings: Rock Bridge student revamps playground to become Eagle Scout

  • 1 min to read
With piles of mulch, bright orange marigolds and lots of elbow grease, 16-year-old Lena Schaefer is on her way to becoming an Eagle Scout.

The Rock Bridge High School student worked alongside volunteers from her troop 242 to clean up the Mother’s Day Out preschool playground Thursday at First Christian Church in Columbia. This project is the last task she needs to earn the highest Boy Scout ranking and join hundreds of young women who have earned the rank of Eagle.

Lena chose to clean the playground as the last project on her journey to Eagle Scout because the preschool holds a lot of memories for her.

“This is actually my former preschool and church, and I know the people really well,” she said. “Tracy Westhoff, the director of the preschool, said that she needed her playground to be fixed up a bit, so you know, of course I was gonna help her out.”

Upon completion of clean-up, Lena will file paperwork and appear in front of a council that will decide if she will earn the rank or not.

“But after that, I’m probably going to stay to help out with the troop,” she said. “I definitely don’t want to leave now. I want to help the younger girls and be able to guide them. You know, I’d just like to still be a leader.”

Lena Schaefer scrubs a playground climber

Lena Schaefer, 16, scrubs a playground climber Thursday at First Christian Church in Columbia. Lena is currently a Life Scout, the second-highest ranking, and is working toward becoming an Eagle Scout.
Livia Bross shovels mulch

Livia Bross, 12, shovels mulch Thursday at the First Christian Church in Columbia. Livia volunteered to help Lena Schaefer with her final project of cleaning up the playground. 
Debbie Bross pats down mulch

Debbie Bross pats down mulch around a marigold plant Thursday at First Christian Church. Volunteers planted flowers, placed mulch and scrubbed the playground.
Marci Bross scrubs a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe

Marci Bross, 10, scrubs a Little Tikes Cozy Coupe on Thursday at First Christian Church. Marci and her family volunteered to help Lena Schaefer’s project.
Snacks, gloves and other items

Snacks, gloves and other items rest on the playground platform Thursday during Lena Schaefer’s work day at the First Christian Church in Columbia. Lena has been in Scouts BSA for two years. “I’ve come this far, and honestly this would be a huge accomplishment for me,” Schaefer said of earning the rank of Eagle Scout.
Lilly Royal cleans the playground stairs

Lilly Royal, 13, cleans the playground stairs Thursday at the First Christian Church in Columbia. Lilly worked on cleaning the playground alongside Lena Schaefer and seven other volunteers.

