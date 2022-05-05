Elementary school students learn about the river with Missouri River Relief

Rock Bridge Elementary fourth graders Neveah Hicks and Evelyn Mcafee paint the Missouri River on Tuesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. “When she heard 'water colors,' she screamed,” Evelyn said. “Yeah I did,” Neveah agreed with a smile. “I love art.”
Wildly Self, left, teaches Rock Bridge Elementary students about water color painting and observing their natural environment Tuesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. The students also learned about Lewis and Clark’s observations along the Missouri River.
Rock Bridge Elementary students paint at their first field trip station Tuesday at Cooper’s Landing in Columbia. The students walked to different stations along the Missouri River as part of Missouri River Relief’s River Days.
Fourth graders from Rock Bridge Elementary School took a trip to the Missouri River on Tuesday to participate in one of Missouri River Relief's River Days. The students learned about the river's history, creatures and importance through activities including painting, games and hiking.
“I have a lot of trees around my house, and I like nature, but I had no idea about floodplains and the geology in Missouri," student Rachel Sun said.