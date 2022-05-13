 Skip to main content
End of Session, in photos

The Missouri Legislature met in their chambers for the last time this week before the end of the legislative session on Friday. The House passed a total of 20 bills Friday morning before finally adjourning at 4 p.m. The Represenatives signaled the end of the legislative session by throwing papers up in the air.

Legislators talk to one another during a debate on redistricting Monday at the state capitol in Jefferson City. Republicans are currently the majority of the House of Representatives with 108 members.
A screen displays the names of various legislators on Monday at the state capitol in Jefferson City. Legislators heard amendments and revisions for various bills before voting on their adoption or rejection.
Doug Clemens stands at the podium on Tuesday, at the Missouri State Capitol. Several bills were discussed, with senators questioning the wording and other specifics about them.
Members of the Missouri Senate and House of Representatives meet in their respective chambers for on Tuesday, at the Missouri State Capitol. While many bills and amendments were discussed, little progress was made in front of Friday’s legislative deadline.
The response box sits on each Representatives desk on Tuesday at the Missouri State Capitol. In addition to lawmakers, citizens were able to watch legislators debate policy.
A capitol official takes a phone call while both the Senate and House of Representatives meet on Tuesday at the Missouri State Capitol. Senators and Representatives meet on everyday of the week for the final session before taking the summer off.
Rep. Chad Perkins walks onto the floor on Thursday at the State Capitol in Jefferson City. The day was filled with intense inquiries about bills as well as goodbyes to senators and representatives leaving the legislature.
Rep. Michael Davis, left, and Rep. Mike Stephens, right, sit with their backs to each other on Thursday at the State Capitol in Jefferson City. The day was filled with intense inquiries about bills as well as goodbyes to senators and representatives leaving the legislature.
Rep. Tracy McCreery stands to speak on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the State Capitol in Jefferson City. While many bills and amendments were discussed, little progress was made in front of Friday’s legislative deadline.
Rep. Ingrid Burnett hugs a fellow representative on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the State Capitol in Jefferson City. The Missouri House of Representatives has 163 members.
Rep. Bennie Cook takes a photo of Rep. Travis Smith and Rep. Dottie Bailey before the session began on Friday, at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Bailey would later use that feather, along with a Founding-Father-like wig, as costume during her comments to the house thanking trailblazing women for their contributions to the country. 
Missouri’s House of Representatives throw their papers in the air in celebration on Friday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. It’s an annual tradition that marks the end of each legislative session.
House Minority Leader, Rep. Crystal Quade, picks up papers after the House celebrated the end of session on Friday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. The representatives promptly got to cleaning up the left over mess and were soon on their way back home.
A group of Democrats from the Missouri House of Representatives takes a selfie before a press conference on Friday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. The minority committee fielded questions about what they felt were the House's and their own party's successes and failures of the 2022 legislative session.
