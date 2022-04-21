 Skip to main content
Fighting for Dignity

Exhibition of photos from Ukrainian photojournalists shows resilience

On Friday, May 24, the “Fighting for Dignity” photo exhibition will be presented by Irynka Hromotska (Kohut), a photojournalism graduate Fulbright student from Ukraine, during the POY & CPOY Awards Event at the lobby Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. The Opening is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will include a lineup of the top visual journalists and photo editors. Among them are Valdemar Stroe Ren, College Photographer of the Year, and Bernadette Tuazon, Photography Director, CNN Digital.

Visit the exhibition for the full story daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the lobby Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute.

For Ukrainians, life is impossible without dignity. It is the building block of our national identity, the feeling that keeps us united and focused.

The 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea and invasion of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions have shaken Ukrainians all around the country. However, this story is nothing new. Ukrainian history of resistance to the incarnation of Russian imperialism dates back more than 300 years. First, it was the Russian Empire, then the Soviet Union, which is Russia.

In a way, resilience is in our blood. It’s been passed through generations of our ancestors, who were killed, enslaved and deported to the farthest places in an effort to break our national identity. There’s no way we can betray them.

Since Feb. 24, we Ukrainians have been once again united in the spirit of resilience to Russian forces and protecting what’s ours. You can see the power in the eyes of our service members, grandmas who prepare tons of food and distribute it with volunteers, teenagers who are creating camouflage nets and learning how to throw Molotovs, and kids who obediently sit on their mothers’ hands like they’re trying to be calm on purpose. We are unified.

All of these photos were created by brave Ukrainian photojournalists. This war is personal to them; they work from a place of compassion and genuine care.

These photos give you a glimpse of how the Ukrainians go through highs and lows to pursue dignity.

This is a glimpse into who we are.

Smoke rises after an explosion in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 18, 2022.

Smoke rises after an explosion on March 18 in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
Yulya just joined territorial defense troops in Kyiv

Yulya joins territorial defense troops on Feb. 27 in Kyiv.
Nazariy, the fighter of the border patrol at one of the checkpoints in Zhytomyr

Nazariy, the fighter of the border patrol at one of the checkpoints, is pictured Feb. 27 in Zhytomyr. "Our team is grateful for the photos," Nazariy said. When asked how the patrol was doing, he replied with restraint: "We're serving."

 
Worshippers pray during Sunday mass

Worshippers pray during Sunday Mass on March 27 in the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Catholic Church in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
Roman, 33, soldier of the 103 Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, marrying Iryna, 37, and baptizing their child Solomiya in the Garrison Temple in Lviv

Roman, 33, a soldier of the 103 Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, marries Iryna, 37, and baptizes their child Solomiya in the Garrison Temple in Lviv, Ukraine.
Volunteers are making camouflage nets

Volunteers make camouflage nets on March 18. In Lviv, volunteers have been making nets for the army since the first days of the war. While working, volunteers listen to the news, chat with one another and sing Ukrainian songs.
The production of camouflage nets was opened in the dormitory of Lviv Polytechnic

The production of camouflage nets was opened in the dormitory of Lviv Polytechnic on the first day of the full-scale war — the student volunteer staff organized it. Five more places were opened outside the campus. As soon as the net is finished, it is immediately sent to the Ukrainian Armed Forces or Territorial Defense Forces. They use it on checkpoints and dugouts.
Independence Square, Kyiv

Independence Square is pictured March 8 in Kyiv.
Obolon district in Kyiv

Obolon district in Kyiv. As a result of the wreckage of an enemy missile, the structures of a residential building were destroyed, followed by burning. At least two people died.
Drohobych residents make varenyky

Drohobych residents make varenyky (traditional Ukrainian potato dumplings) at the Alibi restaurant in the city center. The women have already sent thousands of frozen varenyky to the frontline. Women say they are sending it since Ukrainian soldiers need protein.
Ukrainian Volunteer Corps Right Sector "Da Vinci Wolves" fire from a 152-caliber artillery

Ukrainian Volunteer Corps Right Sector “Da Vinci Wolves” fire from a 152-caliber artillery cannon at Russian troops on March 28.
