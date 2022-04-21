Exhibition of photos from Ukrainian photojournalists shows resilience

On Friday, May 24, the “Fighting for Dignity” photo exhibition will be presented by Irynka Hromotska (Kohut), a photojournalism graduate Fulbright student from Ukraine, during the POY & CPOY Awards Event at the lobby Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. The Opening is scheduled for 9 a.m. and will include a lineup of the top visual journalists and photo editors. Among them are Valdemar Stroe Ren, College Photographer of the Year, and Bernadette Tuazon, Photography Director, CNN Digital.
Visit the exhibition for the full story daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the lobby Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute.
For Ukrainians, life is impossible without dignity. It is the building block of our national identity, the feeling that keeps us united and focused.
The 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea and invasion of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions have shaken Ukrainians all around the country. However, this story is nothing new. Ukrainian history of resistance to the incarnation of Russian imperialism dates back more than 300 years. First, it was the Russian Empire, then the Soviet Union, which is Russia.
In a way, resilience is in our blood. It’s been passed through generations of our ancestors, who were killed, enslaved and deported to the farthest places in an effort to break our national identity. There’s no way we can betray them.
Since Feb. 24, we Ukrainians have been once again united in the spirit of resilience to Russian forces and protecting what’s ours. You can see the power in the eyes of our service members, grandmas who prepare tons of food and distribute it with volunteers, teenagers who are creating camouflage nets and learning how to throw Molotovs, and kids who obediently sit on their mothers’ hands like they’re trying to be calm on purpose. We are unified.
All of these photos were created by brave Ukrainian photojournalists. This war is personal to them; they work from a place of compassion and genuine care.
These photos give you a glimpse of how the Ukrainians go through highs and lows to pursue dignity.
This is a glimpse into who we are.