Faces of the Boone County Fair

People from all over Boone County attended the fair Friday in Columbia. Fairgoers of all ages had the chance to ride rides, eat fair food and play games, the main attraction for some families.
"I beat everyone," Anna Daugherty, 9, said after beating her family at a fair game.
There were also booths for face painting, temporary tattoos and balloon twisting.
This portrait series showcases some of the fair attendees Friday afternoon.
The fair is open for its final day Saturday from 4-10 p.m.
Sara Schroder and her son Ellis, 5, stand in front of a fair game Friday at the Boone County Fair in Columbia. “My favorite ride is the big slide,” Ellis said.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Damien Edmonton, left, and Zomisha Graen stand in front of the fish bowl toss Friday at the Boone County Fair in Columbia. “Damien won me a toy duck,” Graen said.
Megan Matty/Missourian
From left, Jackson Burri, 4, Lisa Daugherty, Anna Daugherty, 9, Erin Burri, Braden Daugherty, 16, and Drake Daugherty, 13, stand in front of a fair game Friday at the Boone County Fair in Columbia. “I won the game and won the blue puppy,” Anna said.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Susan Harrison holds her daughter’s dog, Callie, Friday at the Boone County Fair in Columbia. Callie is a 5-month-old corgi.
Megan Matty/Missourian
Alexis Heath, 8, stands in front of the face paint booth Friday at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Columbia. “I like unicorns,” Alexis said about her choice in face paint.
Megan Matty/Missourian