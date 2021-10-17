Fall brings Indian bloom to Jesse Hall

From left, Mohatteja Bandarv, 7, and Khyatisri Bandarv, 11, sing the "Star Spangled Banner" to start the India Nite celebration Saturday at Jesse Hall in Columbia. The Columbia Youth also performed the Indian national anthem, "Jana Gana Mana."
Laya Anand performs a classical dance with The Trinity dance group on Saturday at Jesse Hall. The event presented both classical and contemporary Indian dances as well as Bollywood songs and Sanskrit chants.
A member of The Trinity classical dance group wears Ghungroo bells as a part of the annual India Nite celebration Saturday at Jesse Hall. The sound of Ghungroo emphasizes the complex footwork of the dance for the audience.
Krish Patel performs a classical Gujarati Garba on Saturday at Jesse Hall in Columbia. Nitu Patel, director and choreographer of the Graba Queens, said the dance helps educate and maintain her students' relationship with Indian culture. “It keeps them going with the culture and know the importance of that,” Patel said.
Ritin Kambhoj, center, and the Showstoppers put on a Bhangra and Bollywood dance to end the celebration Saturday at Jesse Hall in Columbia. The event included both student groups and community organizations that honor Indian culture.
The MU Cultural Association of India showcased traditional dance, music and religious celebrations at its annual India Nite celebration Saturday night at Jesse Hall in Columbia.
Association President Rudra Shukla said that the event was meant to educate the community about the richness of Indian culture and celebrate its beauty.
"These kind of events get people together," Shukla said. "We are so stressed about our work that we often don't get together, as you can see this event was a collaborative effort between the students and the community."