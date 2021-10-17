You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTO GALLERY

Fall brings Indian bloom to Jesse Hall

  • 1 min to read
Fall brings Indian bloom to Jesse Hall

The MU Cultural Association of India showcased traditional dance, music and religious celebrations at its annual India Nite celebration Saturday night at Jesse Hall in Columbia.

Association President Rudra Shukla said that the event was meant to educate the community about the richness of Indian culture and celebrate its beauty.

"These kind of events get people together," Shukla said. "We are so stressed about our work that we often don't get together, as you can see this event was a collaborative effort between the students and the community." 

Rachna Puri places a maang tikka on her forehead

Rachna Puri places a maang tikka on her forehead before the Swaranjali classical dance group takes the stage Saturday at Jesse Hall. Swaranjali means musical offerings in Hindi.
Mohatteja Bandarv and Khyatisiri Bandarv sing the "Star Spangled Banner"

From left, Mohatteja Bandarv, 7, and Khyatisri Bandarv, 11, sing the "Star Spangled Banner" to start the India Nite celebration Saturday at Jesse Hall in Columbia. The Columbia Youth also performed the Indian national anthem, "Jana Gana Mana." 
Student members of Mizzou Masti show off a Bollywood fusion dance

Student members of Mizzou Masti show off a Bollywood fusion dance Saturday at Jesse Hall in Columbia. Mizzou Masti is an all-woman Indian dance group highlighting contemporary Bollywood choreography.
Laya Anand performs a classical dance

Laya Anand performs a classical dance with The Trinity dance group on Saturday at Jesse Hall. The event presented both classical and contemporary Indian dances as well as Bollywood songs and Sanskrit chants.
Anusha Vachki sits during a performance

Anusha Vachkai, right, sits during a performance of the story of Ram through a classical Indian dance Saturday at Jesse Hall. Her group, Sargan, traveled from Jefferson City to dance.
A member of The Trinity classical dance wears Ghungroo bells

A member of The Trinity classical dance group wears Ghungroo bells as a part of the annual India Nite celebration Saturday at Jesse Hall. The sound of Ghungroo emphasizes the complex footwork of the dance for the audience.
Krish Patel performs a classical Gujarati Garba

Krish Patel performs a classical Gujarati Garba on Saturday at Jesse Hall in Columbia. Nitu Patel, director and choreographer of the Graba Queens, said the dance helps educate and maintain her students' relationship with Indian culture. “It keeps them going with the culture and know the importance of that,” Patel said.
Ritin Kambhoj and the Showstoppers put on a Bhangra and Bollywood dance

Ritin Kambhoj, center, and the Showstoppers put on a Bhangra and Bollywood dance to end the celebration Saturday at Jesse Hall in Columbia. The event included both student groups and community organizations that honor Indian culture.
Members of the Sargan Group sit with the audience

Members of the Sargan Group sit with the audience after their dance Saturday at Jesse Hall in Columbia. This was the first India Nite event held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you