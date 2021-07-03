You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY

Families celebrate summer with BBQ, fireworks at Coyote Hill Christian Children's Home

  • 1 min to read

Foster and adoptive families came together at Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home on Saturday evening for a Fourth of July picnic that included barbecue, watermelon, hay rides and fireworks.

Coyote Hill was originally started by Larry and Cathy McDaniel in 1991. The McDaniels noticed a need for a professional home of love that would be able to address not only social and emotional issues within the foster care system, but the physical ones as well.

“That’s what this whole event's about — for them to be able to come out and enjoy an evening,” said Larry McDaniel, Coyote Hill chief executive officer. “And just as we celebrate independence, we also want to celebrate foster families and all the foster and adoptive children who need a safe place to be a child, because they have come from hard places. So we want to celebrate that. This is for them. All they had to do was show up.”

Larry McDaniel drives a tractor

Larry McDaniel, Coyote Hill chief executive officer, drives a tractor during a hay ride Saturday at the Coyote Hill Fourth of July picnic in Harrisburg. The land that makes up Coyote Hill started out as only 80 acres but has since grown to 300.
Bill Atherton grills at the Fourth of July picnic

Bill Atherton, Coyote Hill chief operating officer, grills during the Fourth of July picnic Saturday in Harrisburg. About 250 people attended.
Overton Arena sits on the Coyote Hill property

Overton Arena sits on the Coyote Hill property in Harrisburg. Coyote Hill was founded by Larry and Cathy McDaniel in 1991.
Two women and a girl look out at a horse pasture

Two women and a girl look out at a horse pasture Saturday at Coyote Hill. “We have about 22 horses," Larry McDaniel said. "A huge equine program that we do with foster kids all summer.”
Watermelon sits on a table

Watermelon slices cover a table Saturday at the Coyote Hill picnic. The picnic included a hay ride, watermelon eating contest, photo booth and a fireworks show.
Three children sit at a picnic table

Three children sit at a picnic table Saturday at the Coyote Hill picnic. “I moved out here in April, and it’s been a huge blessing," foster mom Nissa Armstrong said. "Coyote Hill is my support system."
Foster children await floating parachutes

Foster children await floating parachutes Saturday at the Coyote Hill Fourth of July picnic in Harrisburg. “Coyote Hill to me is the place where my dreams and hopes for the kids I provided houses for get to come true,” foster mom Abby Rainwater said.
A woman and child watch fireworks

A woman and child watch fireworks Saturday at the Coyote Hill Fourth of July picnic. The event was put on with the help of volunteers who donated the fireworks and food.

