Families celebrate summer with BBQ, fireworks at Coyote Hill Christian Children's Home

Larry McDaniel, Coyote Hill chief executive officer, drives a tractor during a hay ride Saturday at the Coyote Hill Fourth of July picnic in Harrisburg. The land that makes up Coyote Hill started out as only 80 acres but has since grown to 300.
Three children sit at a picnic table Saturday at the Coyote Hill picnic. “I moved out here in April, and it’s been a huge blessing," foster mom Nissa Armstrong said. "Coyote Hill is my support system."
Foster children await floating parachutes Saturday at the Coyote Hill Fourth of July picnic in Harrisburg. “Coyote Hill to me is the place where my dreams and hopes for the kids I provided houses for get to come true,” foster mom Abby Rainwater said.
Foster and adoptive families came together at Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home on Saturday evening for a Fourth of July picnic that included barbecue, watermelon, hay rides and fireworks.
Coyote Hill was originally started by Larry and Cathy McDaniel in 1991. The McDaniels noticed a need for a professional home of love that would be able to address not only social and emotional issues within the foster care system, but the physical ones as well.
“That’s what this whole event's about — for them to be able to come out and enjoy an evening,” said Larry McDaniel, Coyote Hill chief executive officer. “And just as we celebrate independence, we also want to celebrate foster families and all the foster and adoptive children who need a safe place to be a child, because they have come from hard places. So we want to celebrate that. This is for them. All they had to do was show up.”