Fans in Columbia, Kansas City celebrate Chiefs victory over Eagles

Fans cheer as Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks the game-winning field goal on Sunday at Shiloh Bar and Grill in Columbia. Butker kicked the 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining in the game to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Super Bowl game airs on the video screen Sunday at the Power & Light District in Kansas City. Chiefs fans packed the plaza at the Power & Light District to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles.
Scott, left, and Wendy Ulrich celebrate a touchdown on Sunday at the Power & Light District in Kansas City. Scott Ulrich and his family traveled from Pennsylvania to watch the Chiefs in the Super Bowl from Kansas City.
Cheers erupted in Shiloh Bar and Grill in Columbia as former Missouri and current Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton picked up the ball from a fumble and ran it back to score.
Lifelong and new fans crowded together to watch in anticipation as the Kansas City Chiefs were beginning to catch up to the Philadelphia Eagles.
In Kansas City, fans crowded into the plaza in the Power & Light District to watch the game unfold on the big screen.
In the final seconds of the fourth quarter, the once rowdy full-house crowd at Shiloh Bar and Grill grew quiet as they watched the Chiefs run down the clock. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker warmed up to lead his team to a championship.
With 11 seconds to go, the crowd stood up from their chairs holding their breath as Butker kicked the ball through the goal post. Fans jumped up and down as chants and cheers broke out throughout the bar.
The confetti poured down on fans celebrating in Kansas City when the game ended in victory.
On Sunday afternoon, even before the kickoff, balconies and patios downtown were packed with college students that brought their parties outside, taking advantage of the grilling weather. There were rare cameos of brave green jerseys.
Building up to the game, some fans at Shiloh predicted a close finish.
Claire Fanning, an MU freshman and Kansas City native, anticipated Chiefs taking the game in the second half.
“I feel like that’s what we normally do,” Fanning said. “If we don’t have a lead, we always come back.”