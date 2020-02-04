First in the nation: Iowa kicks off 2020 presidential elections

Supporters of Joe Biden stand around their table Monday at Richardson Elementary School for the 5th Precinct caucus in Fort Madison, Iowa. The Biden campaign received three delegates from the district.
Precinct Chair Anne Pederson reads off which Democratic presidential candidates still have viability Monday at Richardson Elementary School for the 5th Precinct caucus n Fort Madison, Iowa. If a candidate does not have at least 15% of the votes in a caucus, they lose viability and their voters can move to another choice.
Pete Buttigieg supporter Brad Berge, left, tries to convince Andrew Yang supporters Aaron Curtiss and Andrew Lake to change their votes Monday at Richardson Elementary School for 5th Precinct caucus in Fort Madison, Iowa. Berge said, "The older candidates don't have the ability to have the open mindset for the future," on why he thought they should change their vote.
A roll of campaign stickers sits on the counter at the Elizabeth Warren presidential campaign office on the day of the Iowa caucus Monday in Fort Madison, Iowa. Sen. Warren is not in Iowa for the caucus because she is in Washington, D.C., along with fellow Democratic Sens. Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar, for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
Joel Amandus of Fort Madison answers his phone on the day of the Iowa caucus Monday at the Elizabeth Warren presidential campaign office in Fort Madison, Iowa. “I think it’s time for a woman to run the country,” Amandus said about why he was campaigning for Warren.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson speaks to voters gathered at the Lee County Republican caucus on Monday at a Quality Inn and Suites in Fort Madison, Iowa. Parson quoted President Donald Trump in his speech saying, “America will never, ever, be a socialist country.”
People attending the Lee County Republican caucus on Monday at a Quality Inn and Suites in Fort Madison, Iowa, wait for Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. A cardboard cutout of President Donald Trump was placed next to where the governor stood to accept the nomination for the president.
Voters and volunteers for different democratic presidential campaigns prepared for the Iowa caucus Monday in Fort Madison, Iowa. The town has over 10,000 residents and is split into 6 precincts for the caucus that the residents can cast their votes at.
In the Iowa caucus, voters stand in groups for their candidate inside a room, and if a candidate doesn't get at least 15%, they lose viability and those voters have to choose another group. Some residents of the town are able to vote early at satellite caucuses in their precincts.
Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar, candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination, could not be in Iowa for the caucus because they are in Washington, D.C., for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
The caucus started at 7 p.m., and while Democratic voters gathered for their caucus locations to pick a candidate, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson made an acceptance speech for Donald Trump's inevitable win in the state's Republican nomination at a Quality Inn and Suites in Fort Madison, Iowa.
The governor spoke about the president’s economic accomplishments and decried Democratic candidates’ policies, which he referred to as “socialist."
About two miles away from the hotel, in the 5th Precinct of Fort Madison, 91 voters started to decide which presidential hopefuls would get delegates. Many of the voters stayed until the end, but some left after their candidates were no longer viable and they did not want to make a second choice.
The final count was 12 delegates split between former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg with five; Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders with four; and former Vice President Joe Biden with three.
The numbers for the rest of the state are not publicly known due to issues with the vote reporting app the Democratic Party was using to count the votes. The Iowa Democratic Party says they should have most of the results released by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
