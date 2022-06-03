Floretta Be Xtra wins Pride Fest's first Youth Pageant

Floretta Be Xtra wins the overall winner of Pride Fest’s first Pride Youth Pageant on Friday at Blue Note. Before the performance, Floretta Be Xtra said “I’m very excited, a little nervous, but really excited to win.”
Floretta Be Xtra's family members cheer for her after she won the overall winner of Pride Fest’s first Pride Youth Pageant on Friday at Blue Note. Floretta Be Xtra's family members were very excited for her performance.
Anastasia Lain puts her makeup box and her high heels together backstage on Friday at Blue Note. Anastasia said she was confident for her singing performance as part of the talent category.
RIGHT: The participants of Pride Fest’s first Pride Youth Pageant put their clothes and wigs on the sofa in the preparation room on Friday at the Blue Note. Everyone backstage rushed to get ready for the show.
Venus O’Hara sits on the sofa in the preparation room watching the participants get ready for the performance on Friday at Blue Note. Pride Fest will hold the Gayest Pet Contest and Youth Talent Show on June 12 at Rose Music Hall in Columbia.
The Pride Fest held the first Youth Pageant on Friday at the Blue Note. The event is for supporting LGBTQIA+ youth by letting them have the chance to preform on stage and compete for the title of Jr. Pride Royalty. At the end of the night, Floretta Be Xtra won the title of 2022 Youth Pageant Royalty.