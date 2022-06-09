 Skip to main content
For the love of hockey: 'Skating Home' shows how the sport and family intersect

"Skating Home" is a two-part presentation exploring family and hockey. This familial dedication has allowed two organizations to teach generations of central Missouri kids a sport that requires a considerable amount of effort to learn despite being in a place with limited access to the necessary facilities.

The first chapter, "Highway to Hockey," documents a Columbia family and how its members embrace ice hockey through a weekly commitment to travel, whether it's 30 minutes down U.S. 63 or two hours along Interstate 70. The second chapter, "Adam’s Hockey Heart," follows a man who has formed a family through his hockey relationships in Hallsville and Macon. 

 
