Freelance Easter Bunny turns holiday into side-hustle

Columbia-native Bryan Bishop, 33, looks at his phone while holding his 3-month-old son Zakari Bishop, as 3-year-old Jabari Bishop places an Easter Bunny head on his father on Sunday at their home in Columbia. Bryan and his wife came up with the idea of him freelancing as the Easter Bunny to make additional income.
Bryan Bishop departs to the first gig of the day on Sunday at his home on in Columbia. As he’s never done anything like being a freelance Easter Bunny before, he said that he’s open to exploring the possibility of expanding the side hustle into a business venture involving all sorts of party entertainment.
Bryan Bishop checks his phone for possible business inquiries before an Easter egg hunt event on Saturday at the Mid America Harley Davidson in Columbia. Bishop potentially had almost a half a dozen Easter gigs lined up this weekend, but some pulled out.
Parents Andrea Wray, left, and Tyler Newsom work together to fix the dress of their 7-month old daughter LaTyra before a portrait with the Easter Bunny on Saturday at the Kia dealership in Columbia. Freelance Easter Bunny Bryan Bishop had multiple responsibilities this weekend that included: taking pictures with kids, greeting customers at businesses and even dancing.
Bryan Bishop, center, entertains a group of kids during a family Easter party gig on Sunday in Columbia. Bishop said that the job as a mascot is more physically challenging than he thought, as he has to constantly perform in a costume with poor ventilation and vision.
Surrounded by his parents Sharon and Maurice Bishop, his wife Chaya Bishop and three children, Bryan Bishop, center, smiles during prayer before a late-night Easter dinner on Sunday in Columbia. Bishop had worked the next day as a custodian at Parkade Elementary School.
While others enjoyed the festivities that came with Easter weekend, Columbia-native Bryan Bishop, 33, saw the potential to make some extra money for his family. From car dealerships to family parties, Bishop, the freelance Easter Bunny, bounced from gig to gig as he entertained all age groups during the holiday. As he danced, waved and posed for photos, the father of three has a newfound appreciation for mascots of all types, bunnies or not.