Friday Night Sights | 08.27.21

Battle High School assistant coach Harry Hildestad celebrates with his team on Friday at Fort Zumwalt North High School in O’Fallon, Mo. Battle scored the eventual game-winning points on a two point conversion with one minute left in the fourth quarter.
Senior Bella Pierce cheers for the student section at Adkins Stadium against Chaminade on Friday in Jefferson City. It was the first game of the season, and the first opportunity for the cheer and dance teams to perform live.
From left, Calid Pfeiffer, Tanner Wingrath, Nathan Dubey, Nekhi Walker, and Jamie Johnson show their support the Jays at the Jefferson City High School football game against Chaminade College Preparatory School on Friday in Jefferson City. “We’re here to support the Jays and the cheerleaders,” Johnson said. “I love football so I’m just watching.”
Senior athletic trainer Bannon Moran places an ice cold towel on the neck of lineman Bradley Werkmeister on Friday at Centralia High School in Centralia, Mo. “Because of the heat, we brought extra towels for the players which had been sitting in ice water for six hours. It’s all about the players, so as trainers we are always there for them,” Bannon said.
The Centralia High School drum line performs their fight song in front of the student section on Friday at Centralia High School in Centralia, Mo. After two years, the Centralia Panthers Band finally played in front of a full stand of fans.
Battle High School Spartan linebacker Zachary Davis celebrates his team clinching the win on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in O’Fallon, Mo. The Spartans upset the Fort Zumwalt North High School Panthers in a comeback win in the 4th quarter, winning 36-35.
The stands at Fr. Tolton High School buzz to life as the Tolton cheer team performs during their game against Sweet Springs High School on Friday in Columbia. The Tolton Catholic Trailblazers led the entire game over the Sweet Springs Greyhounds.
Temperatures soared over mid-Missouri as the sound of beating drums, cheering fans and piercing whistles filled the air, signifying the return of Friday night football. After a year of restrictions and uncertainty, students and families filled the stands for the first game of the season, setting the tone for a nine week journey. With victories from Tolton and Battle and losses from Jefferson City, Centralia and Helias, our visual journalists present another week of ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Photos by Darby Hodge, Lucas Owens, Peyton Lea, Holden Green, Kate Cassady, Will Scott, Cleo Norman, Benjamin Koelkebeck, Kylie Daniels
Produced by Hudson Heidger, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, and Margo Wagner.
Video production by Tom Kavanaugh and Paola Rodriguez
Videography by Lauren Graham and Ashley Van Deven
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way: at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights.'