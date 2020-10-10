Friday Night Sights | 10.09.20

Westran High School sophomore Blake Williams takes a deep breath after running a play on Friday in Huntsville. “Our team is doing pretty good this year and our defense can handle [Tolton],” Williams said.
As her family watches the Westran High School football game, Paisley Mooneyham uses a colored pencil to complete her drawing on Friday in Huntsville. Her parents, Tricia and Jeff Mooneyham noted her artistic ability.
A referee watches a coin toss on Friday in Huntsville before the Westran High School Hornets took on the Tolton Catholic High School Trailblazers. Westran won the toss and elected to defer the kickoff.
Mexico High School sophomore Cora Cash checks if the water bottles are back in the proper spot on Friday in Mexico. Cash became a manager for the team when she was in eighth grade. "It's like being in a big family," Cash said about being a manager for the team.
Jefferson City High School senior Brent Henderson, rocks out during the marching band’s halftime performance on Friday at Adkins Stadium. The JC Band played a rendition of Fall Out Boy’s “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark.”
Helias Catholic High School teacher Christina Bockwinkel-Baker and her daughter Beatrice Baker celebrate with the Helias cheering section on Friday at Adkins Stadium. Brockwinkel-Baker and Baker came to the game to support the Crusaders.
Westran football coach Aaron O'Laughlin speaks to the Hornets after they beat the Toltan Catholic Trailblazers 46 to 8 on Friday, in Huntsville. Friday's game was Westran's last home game of the season.
As unseasonable weather heats up, so does the football season. Players from Tolton, Jefferson City, Helias, Westran, Kirksville and Mexico took to the field on Friday night. With victories from the Bulldogs, Crusaders and Hornets and losses from the Jays, Trailblazers, and Tigers, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Visuals by Nicole Gutierrez, Jayce Jackson, Daniel Shular, Gracie Smith and Braiden Wade.
Produced by Marco Postigo Storel, Elizabeth Underwood, Madi Winfield and Jacob Moscovitch.
Cover photo by Gracie Smith.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way: at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present‘Friday Night Sights.’