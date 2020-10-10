You are the owner of this article.
Friday Night Sights | 10.09.20

  • 1 min to read
Friday Night Sights | 10.09.20

HEATING UP

As unseasonable weather heats up, so does the football season. Players from Tolton, Jefferson City, Helias, Westran, Kirksville and Mexico took to the field on Friday night. With victories from the Bulldogs, Crusaders and Hornets and losses from the Jays, Trailblazers, and Tigers, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

A referee watches a coin toss

A referee watches a coin toss on Friday in Huntsville before the Westran High School Hornets took on the Tolton Catholic High School Trailblazers. Westran won the toss and elected to defer the kickoff.
LeAsia Midgett stays busy with a football

LeAsia Midgett stays busy with a football on Friday in the Adkins Stadium stands. Midgett’s older brothers, Tron Clay and Jordan Garth, both play on the Jays’ varsity team.
Helias Catholic High School players talk before taking on Jefferson City High School

Helias Catholic High School players talk before taking on Jefferson City High School on Friday at Adkins Stadium. The Crusaders beat the Jays 28-0.
Jefferson City High School senior Brent Henderson, rocks out during the marching band’s halftime performance

Jefferson City High School senior Brent Henderson, rocks out during the marching band’s halftime performance on Friday at Adkins Stadium. The JC Band played a rendition of Fall Out Boy’s “My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark.”
A shed painted with the Westran High School mascot

A shed painted with the Westran High School mascot on Friday in Huntsville. Westran beat Tolton Catholic High School 46-8.
Helias Catholic High School teacher Christina Bockwinkel-Baker and her daughter Beatrice Baker celebrate with the Helias cheering section

Helias Catholic High School teacher Christina Bockwinkel-Baker and her daughter Beatrice Baker celebrate with the Helias cheering section on Friday at Adkins Stadium. Brockwinkel-Baker and Baker came to the game to support the Crusaders.
Tolton Catholic junior wide receiver Luke Drummond sits on the field after missing a pass

Tolton Catholic junior wide receiver Luke Drummond sits on the field after missing a pass Friday, in Huntsville. Tolton was losing to Westran 39 to 0 at halftime.
As her family watches the Westran High School football game, Paisley Mooneyham uses a colored pencil to complete her drawing

As her family watches the Westran High School football game, Paisley Mooneyham uses a colored pencil to complete her drawing on Friday in Huntsville. Her parents, Tricia and Jeff Mooneyham noted her artistic ability.
Ahead of their home game against Helias Catholic High School on Friday Jefferson City fans went all out in school spirit

Ahead of their home game against Helias Catholic High School on Friday Jefferson City fans went all out in school spirit at Adkins Stadium. Despite the Jays' spirit, Helias secured the win.
Westran High School sophomore Blake Williams takes a deep breath after running a play

Westran High School sophomore Blake Williams takes a deep breath after running a play on Friday in Huntsville. “Our team is doing pretty good this year and our defense can handle [Tolton],” Williams said.
Helias Catholic High School assistant coach Victor Bell shouts into his head set during the game

Helias Catholic High School assistant coach Victor Bell shouts into his head set during the game on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Adkins Football Stadium. Bell started working at Helias in 2016.
Mexico High School sophomore Cora Cash checks if the water bottles are back in the proper spot

Mexico High School sophomore Cora Cash checks if the water bottles are back in the proper spot on Friday in Mexico. Cash became a manager for the team when she was in eighth grade. "It's like being in a big family," Cash said about being a manager for the team.
Westran football coach Aaron O'Laughlin speaks to the Hornets

Westran football coach Aaron O'Laughlin speaks to the Hornets after they beat the Toltan Catholic Trailblazers 46 to 8 on Friday, in Huntsville. Friday's game was Westran's last home game of the season.

Visuals by Nicole Gutierrez, Jayce Jackson, Daniel Shular, Gracie Smith and Braiden Wade.

Produced by Marco Postigo Storel, Elizabeth Underwood, Madi Winfield and Jacob Moscovitch.

Cover photo by Gracie Smith.

Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way: at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights.’

