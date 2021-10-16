You have permission to edit this article.
Friday Night Sights | 10.15.2021

Pressures rise as temperatures fall

Fans huddle together as another night of football comes to an end during this season’s coldest game yet. While cool breezes swept through mid-Missouri, teams turned up the heat as their regular season nears its end. Mexico, Hallsville and Tolton brought home victories against their opponents, while Battle fell to Jefferson City. In this year’s Providence Bowl, Rock Bridge continues their winning streak in their ninth win against Hickman.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Rock Bridge win rings through rivalry

The Rock Bridge Bruins rivaled against the Hickman Kewpies in their annual Providence Bowl. Some fans cheered with joy while others gathered in heart ache. From the sidelines to the field to the stands, we present to you the sounds from being under the lights.
diptych.jpg

(Diptych) Junior Koshoniola Oduwole cheers with defensive coach Donnell Jones/Senior Colbin Clark listens to his team before the Providence Bowl between Hickman High School and Rock Bridge on Friday, in Columbia. Rock Bridge brought their season record to a tie of 4-4.
20211015Blazers_KJ_307.jpg

Tolton seniors lead a rollercoaster chant on Friday at Fr. Tolton High School in Columbia. Seniors joined the Blazer cheerleaders on the field for one final chant at their last home game.
Senior Ian Morgan takes a moment between

Senior Ian Morgan takes a moment between warming up and the start of the Providence Bowl between Hickman High School and Rock Bridge on Friday, in Columbia. Rock Bridge plays Howell High School on Friday, Oct. 22.
Spectators for Rock Bridge cheer during Providence Bowl

Spectators for Rock Bridge cheer during Providence Bowl between Hickman High School and Rock Bridge on Friday, in Columbia. Rock Bridge remained ahead the entity of the game.
Kewpie players converse in between

Kewpie players converse in between plays during the providence Bowl between Hickman High School and Rock Bridge on Friday, in Columbia. The Kewpies spent the first half scoreless, before scoring the touchdown in the second half. 
Kaylie Brinkley gets Kona Ice on Friday

Kaylie Brinkley gets Kona Ice on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. Brinkley came to support Hickman and hang out with her friends.
Sophomore Tione Milo sits in the locker room before

Sophomore Tione Milo sits in the locker room before the Providence Bowl between Hickman High School and Rock Bridge on Friday, in Columbia. After Hickman’s loss against Rock Bridge, their season record is 2-6. 
Hickman senior Kevin Brooks plays the drums

Hickman senior Kevin Brooks plays the drums during the halftime show on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. The show, called “Untamed,” included songs from “The Jungle Book” and Imagine Dragons.
Patrons line up at the concessions stand during halftime

Patrons line up at the concessions stand during halftime on Friday in Hallsville, Mo. The Friday football game between Hallsville and California resulted in a final score of 46-6.
The Mexico High School marching band’s

The Mexico High School marching band’s sheet music and instruments sit on the sidelines after their halftime performance on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. The band played a medley from “The Greatest Showman.”
Andrew Timbrook holds daughter Charlotte

Andrew Timbrook holds daughter Charlotte as she cheers at Battle High School on Friday in Columbia. They came to watch her brother Andrew as he played on the junior varsity team. 
From left, Michael Havrum, Isaya Bitware

From left, Michael Havrum, Isaya Bitware and TJ Signars stand on the sideline waiting for the starting whistle before their game against Jefferson City High School on Friday in Columbia. The three play for Battle High School.
From left, Race Azdell, Brock Smythe and Jaron

From left, Race Azdell, Brock Smythe and Jaron Thebeau shove Mexico senior Keith Ransom over their student section bleachers on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. “Don’t mess with Mex,” the group joked.
20211015battle_AS_0370.jpg

Battle High School’s Hayden Hicks exits the field with an injury after taking a hard tackle on Friday in Columbia. 
Hallsville senior Alex White, along with his teammates

Hallsville senior Alex White, along with his teammates, stands in the end zone of the field after winning against California at Hallsville High School on Friday in Hallsville, Mo.

Photos by Kaitlyn Jenkins, Audrey Stanard, Grace Miller, George Frey, Cara Penquite, Irynka Hromotska (Kohut) and Amy Schaffer

Cover Photo by Irynka Hromotska (Kohut)

Audio gathered by Nevin Dubinski and Cleo Norman

Produced by Margo Wagner, Hudson Heidger, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Paola Rodriguez and Tom Kavanaugh

