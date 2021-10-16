Friday Night Sights | 10.15.2021

Kewpie players converse in between plays during the providence Bowl between Hickman High School and Rock Bridge on Friday, in Columbia. The Kewpies spent the first half scoreless, before scoring the touchdown in the second half.
Sophomore Tione Milo sits in the locker room before the Providence Bowl between Hickman High School and Rock Bridge on Friday, in Columbia. After Hickman’s loss against Rock Bridge, their season record is 2-6.
From left, Michael Havrum, Isaya Bitware and TJ Signars stand on the sideline waiting for the starting whistle before their game against Jefferson City High School on Friday in Columbia. The three play for Battle High School.
(Diptych) Junior Koshoniola Oduwole cheers with defensive coach Donnell Jones/Senior Colbin Clark listens to his team before the Providence Bowl between Hickman High School and Rock Bridge on Friday, in Columbia. Rock Bridge brought their season record to a tie of 4-4.
From left, Race Azdell, Brock Smythe and Jaron Thebeau shove Mexico senior Keith Ransom over their student section bleachers on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. “Don’t mess with Mex,” the group joked.
The Mexico High School marching band’s sheet music and instruments sit on the sidelines after their halftime performance on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. The band played a medley from “The Greatest Showman.”
Senior Ian Morgan takes a moment between warming up and the start of the Providence Bowl between Hickman High School and Rock Bridge on Friday, in Columbia. Rock Bridge plays Howell High School on Friday, Oct. 22.
Fans huddle together as another night of football comes to an end during this season’s coldest game yet. While cool breezes swept through mid-Missouri, teams turned up the heat as their regular season nears its end. Mexico, Hallsville and Tolton brought home victories against their opponents, while Battle fell to Jefferson City. In this year’s Providence Bowl, Rock Bridge continues their winning streak in their ninth win against Hickman.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.