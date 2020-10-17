You are the owner of this article.
Friday Night Sights | 10.16.20

WINDING DOWN

As mid-Missouri football approaches the end of the regular season, it's a race for second place against Helias' 8-0 record. COVID-19-related closures and schedule changes have kept most central Missouri teams from playing everyone in their conference — and it's also kept many fans away from the stadiums. Those who brave the elements hope to witness a win for their school. But, as more and more teams widen their records for better or worse, these may get fewer and further between.

With victories from the Helias Crusaders and Battle Spartans, and losses from the Jefferson City Jays, Smith-Cotton Tigers and Southern Boone Eagles, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Jefferson City senior Kaelyn Halcomb touches up her lip gloss

Jefferson City senior Kaelyn Halcomb touches up her lip gloss before performing for the dance team during halftime on Friday at Adkins Stadium.
Battle senior Khaleel Dampier fiddles with his mouthpiece

Battle senior Khaleel Dampier fiddles with his mouthpiece as he waits on the sideline on Friday at Adkins Stadium. Dampier wore a wristband in memorial of Breonna Taylor. Taylor, a young Black women in Louisville, Ky., was shot and killed by police in her home during a no-knock raid on March 13.

The Helias football team moves down the field

The Helias football team moves down the field in this long exposure photograph on Friday in Jefferson City. The game moved the Crusaders to 8-0 overall.
Brenden Ralston, 9, and Keegan Bell, 10, play their own game of football

Brenden Ralston, 9, left, and Keegan Bell, 10, play their own game of football on Friday in Jefferson City. The two played their own one-on-one game on the sidelines while Helias took on Smith-Cotton.
Helias freshman Hayley Lale cleans a water spigot with a Clorox wipe

Helias freshman Hayley Lale cleans a water spigot with a Clorox wipe during a game between Helias and Smith-Cotton on Friday at Helias. The water spigots replaced water bottles this year at many area schools in an effort to protect team members from COVID-19.
Battle senior Tommy Atherton rests after getting the wind knocked out of him

Battle senior Tommy Atherton rests after getting the wind knocked out of him on Friday at Adkins Stadium. "I thought my ribs were broken," Atherton said.
Michael Weisner, 10, poses for a photograph for his father

Michael Weisner, 10, poses for a photograph for his father on Friday at Southern Boone. He was preparing to present his sister Katherine with flowers in honor of her homecoming court nomination.
Jefferson City senior David Bethune signals for a third down

Jefferson City senior David Bethune signals for a third down from the sideline of Adkins Stadium on Friday during a game against Battle. The Spartans led the Jays 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Kolton Drone, 1, and his twin Klayton Drone watch their big sister cheer

Kolton Drone, 1, and his twin Klayton Drone watch their big sister cheer for Jefferson City on Friday at Adkins Stadium. "She's the little blonde in the front," their mom Krystal Drone said.
Battle junior Gerry Marteen is tackled by Jefferson City senior Josh Copeland

Battle junior Gerry Marteen is tackled by Jefferson City senior Josh Copeland while jumping over Jefferson City junior Ian Jones on Friday at Adkins Stadium. The Jays were down 33-21 against the Spartans at the end of the third quarter.
Senior Kendrick Harris celebrates Battle’s victory against Jefferson City

Senior Kendrick Harris celebrates Battle’s victory against Jefferson City on Friday at Adkins Stadium. There was no music playing while Harris danced.
Southern Boone juniors Amanda Felmlee and Thomas Samuels rest against the bleachers

Southern Boone juniors Amanda Felmlee and Thomas Samuels rest against the bleachers on Friday at Southern Boone. Felmlee performs with the color guard, while Samuels play with the band.

Photos by Lily Dozier, Rebecca Ferguson, Hudson Heidger, Daniel Shular and Elizabeth Underwood.

Video by Alex Fulton and Zephyrus Li.

Produced by Marco Postigo Storel, Madi Winfield and Jacob Moscovitch.

Cover photo by Rebecca Ferguson.

Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way: at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights.’

