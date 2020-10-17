Friday Night Sights | 10.16.20

Battle senior Khaleel Dampier fiddles with his mouthpiece as he waits on the sideline on Friday at Adkins Stadium. Dampier wore a wristband in memorial of Breonna Taylor. Taylor, a young Black women in Louisville, Ky., was shot and killed by police in her home during a no-knock raid on March 13.
Helias freshman Hayley Lale cleans a water spigot with a Clorox wipe during a game between Helias and Smith-Cotton on Friday at Helias. The water spigots replaced water bottles this year at many area schools in an effort to protect team members from COVID-19.
Battle junior Gerry Marteen is tackled by Jefferson City senior Josh Copeland while jumping over Jefferson City junior Ian Jones on Friday at Adkins Stadium. The Jays were down 33-21 against the Spartans at the end of the third quarter.
As mid-Missouri football approaches the end of the regular season, it's a race for second place against Helias' 8-0 record. COVID-19-related closures and schedule changes have kept most central Missouri teams from playing everyone in their conference — and it's also kept many fans away from the stadiums. Those who brave the elements hope to witness a win for their school. But, as more and more teams widen their records for better or worse, these may get fewer and further between.
With victories from the Helias Crusaders and Battle Spartans, and losses from the Jefferson City Jays, Smith-Cotton Tigers and Southern Boone Eagles, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Photos by Lily Dozier, Rebecca Ferguson, Hudson Heidger, Daniel Shular and Elizabeth Underwood.
Video by Alex Fulton and Zephyrus Li.
Produced by Marco Postigo Storel, Madi Winfield and Jacob Moscovitch.
Cover photo by Rebecca Ferguson.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way: at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present‘Friday Night Sights.’