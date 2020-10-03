Friday Night Sights | 10.2.20

Brandy Tunmire waits for Helias senior Gabrielle Kampeter to order from the concession stands on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium in Jefferson City. Tunmire choose to help out with concessions because her son, Capital City freshman Brandon Sorrell, plays for the football team.
In this long exposure photo, the Helias Catholic Crusaders rush onto the field from the locker room before their game against the Capital City Cavaliers on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium. The Crusaders defeated the Cavaliers 51-6.
A beam of light highlights a sign encouraging social distancing on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium. Some fans in the bleachers ignored the signs, which are placed on every other bleacher, and sat in large groups without face masks.
A referee throws a flag on a play while widening his stance on Friday at Moberly High School. Originally, Battle High School was supposed to take on Smith-Cotton at home, but after the game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test for the Sedalia team, Battle instead traveled to Moberly to have a Spartan face-off.
Capital City cheerleaders' face masks lie next to their water bottles on the sidelines during a game against Helias on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium. The cheerleaders also wore pink ribbons and temporary face tattoos for breast cancer awareness month.
A crumpled flag lands on the turf as a referee walks to pick it up on Friday at Hickman High School. The Kewpies had a number of calls against them during the game as they fell to the Jays, resulting in a loss of 17-14.
A waning moon shines through wisps of clouds on Friday in Moberly. The full moon is associated with harvest, celebration and gratitude. The moon will reach apogee, its furthest point from Earth, on Oct. 3.
Steam rises from the head of a Battle High School player during their game against Moberly High School on Friday at Moberly High School. The temperature at Moberly fell to 45 degrees as the night went on, according to the National Weather Service.
The crisp air crept across the stands. As the stakes rise and the temperatures drop, the Spartans, Bruins, Kewpies, Cavaliers, Jays and Crusaders took to the field Friday night. With victories from Battle, Jefferson City and Helias, and losses from Hickman, Capital City and Rock Bridge, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Visuals by Olivia Anderson, Tanner Bubeck, Michelle Gutierrez, Hana Kellenberger, Hillary Tan and Elizabeth Underwood.
Produced by Marco Postigo Storel, Madi Winfield, Jacob Moscovitch, Elizabeth Underwood and Daniel Shular.
Cover photo by Tanner Bubeck.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way: at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present‘Friday Night Sights.’