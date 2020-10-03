You are the owner of this article.
Friday Night Sights | 10.2.20

Friday Night Sights | 10.2.20

A MOONLIT FALL

The crisp air crept across the stands. As the stakes rise and the temperatures drop, the Spartans, Bruins, Kewpies, Cavaliers, Jays and Crusaders took to the field Friday night. With victories from Battle, Jefferson City and Helias, and losses from Hickman, Capital City and Rock Bridge, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Liberty senior Jack Horn carries the American flag as the team walks onto the field

Liberty senior Jack Horn carries the American flag as the team walks onto the field on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. Liberty scored their first touchdown 15 seconds after the game began.
Noah Dent, 9, front, and Aayden Bynum, 9, toss a football on the sidelines

Noah Dent, 9, front, and Aayden Bynum, 9, toss a football on the sidelines on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. Dent was there supporting his brother, Rock Bridge quarterback Nathan Dent.
Brandy Tunmire waits for Helias senior Gabrielle Kampeter to order

Brandy Tunmire waits for Helias senior Gabrielle Kampeter to order from the concession stands on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium in Jefferson City. Tunmire choose to help out with concessions because her son, Capital City freshman Brandon Sorrell, plays for the football team.
Battle wide receivers coach Gary Tyler watches the game

Battle wide receivers coach Gary Tyler watches the game from the sidelines during their game against Moberly High School on Friday at Moberly.
Fans in the stands cheer for Liberty High School on Friday

Fans in the stands cheer for Liberty High School on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. At half time, the score was 28-14 with Liberty in the lead.
In this long exposure photo, the Helias Catholic Crusaders rush onto the field

In this long exposure photo, the Helias Catholic Crusaders rush onto the field from the locker room before their game against the Capital City Cavaliers on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium. The Crusaders defeated the Cavaliers 51-6.
Liberty senior Alek Rottjakb stretches before the game on Friday

Liberty High School senior Alek Rottjakb stretches before the game on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. The Blue Jays beat the Bruins 52-28.
A beam of light highlights a sign encouraging social distancing

A beam of light highlights a sign encouraging social distancing on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium. Some fans in the bleachers ignored the signs, which are placed on every other bleacher, and sat in large groups without face masks.
Capital City cheerleaders' face masks lie next to their water bottles

Capital City cheerleaders' face masks lie next to their water bottles on the sidelines during a game against Helias on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium. The cheerleaders also wore pink ribbons and temporary face tattoos for breast cancer awareness month.
Rock Bridge sophomore Sydnie Tidwell looks upward to speak to fans

Rock Bridge sophomore Sydnie Tidwell looks upward to speak to fans in the stands on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. It is Tidwell’s second year on the cheer team.
Hickman Kewpies and Jefferson City Jays collide at the start of a play

The Hickman Kewpies and Jefferson City Jays collide at the start of a play on Friday at Hickmanl. Although Hickman scored first, two touchdowns from Jefferson City led to their defeat.
A crumpled flag lands on the turf as a referee walks to pick it up on Friday

A crumpled flag lands on the turf as a referee walks to pick it up on Friday at Hickman High School. The Kewpies had a number of calls against them during the game as they fell to the Jays, resulting in a loss of 17-14.
A full phase moon shines through wisps of clouds on Friday

A waning moon shines through wisps of clouds on Friday in Moberly. The full moon is associated with harvest, celebration and gratitude. The moon will reach apogee, its furthest point from Earth, on Oct. 3.
Steam rises from the head of a Battle player during their game against Moberly High School

Steam rises from the head of a Battle High School player during their game against Moberly High School on Friday at Moberly High School. The temperature at Moberly fell to 45 degrees as the night went on, according to the National Weather Service.

Visuals by Olivia Anderson, Tanner Bubeck, Michelle Gutierrez, Hana Kellenberger, Hillary Tan and Elizabeth Underwood.

Produced by Marco Postigo Storel, Madi Winfield, Jacob Moscovitch, Elizabeth Underwood and Daniel Shular.

Cover photo by Tanner Bubeck.

Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way: at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights.’

