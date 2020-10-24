You are the owner of this article.
Friday Night Sights | 10.23.20

ONE LAST CHANCE

As the regular season of high school football comes to an end, some will move on and some will not. For seniors, this was the chance to have some hope for a better end of high school life. The fans' expectations of having another night of Friday football only depended on those battling on the field. The future? Still uncertain.

With victories from the Capital City Cavaliers and the Southern Boone Eagles, and a loss from the Hickman Kewpies, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Southern Boone cheerleaders hold Hailey Fleming in the air

Southern Boone cheerleaders hold Hailey Fleming in the air on Friday at Southern Boone High School in Ashland. Fleming is one of nine seniors on the varsity cheer squad.
Southern Boone High School football players are reflected in a stagnant pool of rainwater as they stand on their home sidelines

Southern Boone High School football players are reflected in a stagnant pool of rainwater as they stand on their home sidelines on Friday in Ashland. The team, who celebrated their senior night, played on the field after a rainfall of approximately half an inch.
From left, Capital City High School recent graduate Kaylee Ware and sophomore Serenity Moore watch the Capital City Cavaliers face the Kirksville Tigers

Capital City High School recent graduate Kaylee Ware, left, and sophomore Serenity Moore watch the Cavaliers face the Kirksville Tigers on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium in Jefferson City. Ware graduated from Capital City last year but came to every home football game this year with Moore.
As Southern Boone's halftime performance unfolds, senior Garrett Boyle directs the band's rendition of "Hooked on a Feeling" by Blue Swede

As Southern Boone's halftime performance unfolds, senior Garrett Boyle directs the band's rendition of "Hooked on a Feeling" by Blue Swede on Friday at Southern Boone in Ashland. Boyle dismounted his ladder right after the song ended and left the field with the rest of the band to find a warm building.
Sophia Bushnell watches the Southern Boone football game from outside the stadium

Sophia Bushnell watches the Southern Boone football game from outside the stadium on Friday at Southern Boone High School in Ashland. Bushnell’s brother plays in the Eagles marching band.
The Capital City cheer team’s sign saying “CAVS” lies on the track while the Cavaliers face the Kirksville Tigers

The Capital City cheer team’s sign saying “CAVS” lies on the track while the Cavaliers face the Kirksville Tigers on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium in Jefferson City. The Cavaliers won 13-7.
LEFT: Larry Newbi, the assistant director of bands at Lincoln University, directs the Capital City High School and Lincoln University bands

LEFT: Larry Newbi, the assistant director of bands at Lincoln University, directs the Capital City High School and Lincoln University bands on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium in Jefferson City. “Being able to forge this relationship with Capital City High School has been incredible,” Newbi said. “We’re excited to have future performances like this and keep building this relationship we have with them.” RIGHT: Yessnia Austin, left, and Danielle Jones dance to the music of Lincoln University and Capital City’s combination band at the Cavaliers football game on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium in Jefferson City. Since Lincoln wasn’t able to have a football season, this is their first and only performance of the semester. “I used to go to JC, so it’s bringing back a lot of memories,” Austin said about performing at Jefferson City High School.
Holly Tracy, 4, waddles through rows of giggling cheerleaders during a Southern Boone High School football game against California High Schoo

Holly Tracy, 4, waddles through rows of giggling cheerleaders during a Southern Boone High School football game against California High School on Friday at Southern Boone in Ashland. Holly is the daughter of head football coach Trent Tracy and head cheer coach Christina Tracy.
Two Southern Boone players hug after they made the first touchdown in the game

Two Southern Boone players hug after they made the first touchdown in the game on Friday at Southern Boone High School in Ashland. The Eagles’ regular-season record wrapped up at 5-3.
Southern Boone running back Alex Switzer, left, and his girlfriend Katie Duncan talk after Switzer’s football game against the California Pintos

Southern Boone running back Alex Switzer, left, and Katie Duncan talk after Switzer’s football game against the California Pintos on Friday at Southern Boone High School in Ashland. The senior couple had won homecoming king and queen a week prior.
Lincoln University band students dance in the stands at the Capital City High School football game

Lincoln University band students dance in the stands at the Capital City High School football game on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium in Jefferson City. Ryan McFall, associate band director at Capital City, said the relationship with Lincoln University gives his students new experiences and opportunities. “Having them here is kind of a party atmosphere at the end of the year,” McFall said. “It’s our goal in the future to keep building this relationship with them.”
Hickman defensive lineman Koen Crane reacts to head coach Cedric Alvis' speech after the Kewpies lost to Jackson 56-7

Hickman defensive lineman Koen Crane reacts to head coach Cedric Alvis' speech after the Kewpies lost to Jackson 56-7 on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia. Hickman was losing 42-0 at halftime.
Southern Boone junior Hayden Steelman exits the locker room after the game

Southern Boone junior Hayden Steelman exits the locker room after the game against the California Pintos on Friday at Southern Boone High School in Ashland. Steelman is a quarterback for the team.

Photos by Anastasia Busby, Zephyrus Li, Danielle Pycior, Amy Schaffer and Daniel Shular.

Produced by Marco Postigo Storel, Madi Winfield and Jacob Moscovitch.

Cover photo by Zephyrus Li.

Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way: at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights.’

