Friday Night Sights | 10.30.20

Rock Bridge sophomore Aughust Pfitzinger celebrates as the game comes to a close

Rock Bridge sophomore Aughust Pfitzinger celebrates as the game comes to an end Friday at Rock Bridge High School. Pfitzinger had a key sack late in the game. to put away the Troy Buchanan Trojans

 Owen Ziliak/Missourian

So far, this season of mid-Missouri high school football has survived canceled games and COVID-19 scares, but the unusual year isn’t over yet. The stadium lights and the nearly-full moon worked together to illuminate the excitement of the games below. Half of the Columbia teams are now knocked out of the running, moving the brass ring closer and closer for the schools that remain. With a victory for the Rock Bridge Bruins and losses for the Tolton Trailblazers and Jefferson City Jays, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

The Paris High School football team runs onto Warbritton Field

The Paris High School football team runs onto Warbritton Field on Friday in Paris, Mo. The Coyotes were escorted to the field by a police pickup truck.
Josephine Schulte, 7 months, bundles up for the cold with her grandparents

Josephine Schulte, 7 months, bundles up for the cold with her grandparents Albert and Ruth Miles on Friday at Paris High School in Paris, Mo. Josephine watched as her brother, wide receiver Julian McKoy, played for the Tolton Trailblazers.
Jefferson City senior drum major Annastasia Schnieders conducts the band during their halftime performance

Jefferson City senior drum major Annastasia Schnieders conducts the band during its halftime performance Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. This was Schnieders’ last performance of her high school marching band career.
Tolton football coach Danny Spry leaves his headset just ahead of halftime

Tolton football coach Danny Spry leaves his headset just ahead of halftime on Friday at Paris High School in Paris, Mo. The Tolton Trailblazers lost to the Paris Coyotes 24-6.
Tolton fans bundle up

Tolton fans bundle up on Friday at Paris High School in Paris, Mo. The Trailblazers lost to the Coyotes in their first playoff game of the season.
Troy Buchanan linemen Edgar Vergara and Braeden Dependahl exit the locker room after halftime

In this long exposure photograph, Troy Buchanan linemen Edgar Vergara, left, and Braeden Dependahl exit the locker room after halftime on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. Troy was down 21-13 at the half and ultimately lost 31-20.
The Troy Buchanan Trojans listen to their coach after being eliminated

The Troy Buchanan Trojans listen to their coach after being eliminated from the MSHSAA Class 6 District 4 playoffs from a loss to Rock Bridge High School on Friday at Rock Bridge. Troy finished the season with a 3-7 record.
From left, Sarah Messer, Lezlie Norris and Stephanie Dent stand on a bench on the sidelines

From left, Sarah Messer, Lezlie Norris and Stephanie Dent stand on a bench on the sidelines while watching the game Friday at Rock Bridge High School. The three parents of Bruins players call themselves “moms on mask duty.”
Freshman Aleck Lute plays the trombone during the Jefferson City High School marching band’s halftime performance

Freshman Aleck Lute plays the trombone during the Jefferson City High School marching band’s halftime performance of a Rock of Ages medley on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Lute and his bandmates dressed up in costumes for their final performance of the season.
Noah Dent, 9, spreads ice around on the ground

Noah Dent, 9, spreads ice around on the ground Friday at Rock Bridge High School. Dent and two of his friends were having an “ice fight” as the game came to a close.
Jefferson City senior Bryson Briggs walks away from his last huddle of his high school career

Jefferson City senior Bryson Briggs walks away from the last huddle of his high school career on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium in Jefferson City. The Jays lost 43-36 against the Camdenton Lakers.
A costume panda head sits on empty bleachers

A costume panda head sits on empty bleachers on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium in Jefferson City. The Jays band dressed up in costumes to celebrate Halloween.

