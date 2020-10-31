Friday Night Sights | 10.30.20

So far, this season of mid-Missouri high school football has survived canceled games and COVID-19 scares, but the unusual year isn’t over yet. The stadium lights and the nearly-full moon worked together to illuminate the excitement of the games below. Half of the Columbia teams are now knocked out of the running, moving the brass ring closer and closer for the schools that remain. With a victory for the Rock Bridge Bruins and losses for the Tolton Trailblazers and Jefferson City Jays, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
