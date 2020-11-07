Friday Night Sights | 11.06.20

Battle senior Khaleel Dampier celebrates after completing a two-point conversion against the Rolla Bulldogs on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. At the end of the third quarter, Battle was behind Rolla 21-20.
Battle head football coach Atiyyah Ellison does push-ups with his team after they beat Rolla on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. The team did 21 pushups in total, one for each point they allowed.
LEFT: Battle senior Khaleel Dampier watches the coin toss to start the game against Rolla on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Battle had a bye week for the first round of playoffs on Oct. 30. RIGHT: Westran High School sophomore Aidan Brockleman listens to coach Aaron O'Laughlin speak on Friday in Huntsville, Mo. The coaches congratulated their players after their 46-8 loss on the team's improvement over the season.
It's week two of the playoffs, and the competition narrows further. For some, a semifinal game is a stumbling block that ends their season. But for those who win, it's a stepping stool that raises them closer to next week's district championships.With victories for the Battle Spartans and Harrisburg Bulldogs and a loss for the Westran Hornets, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’— the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Photos by Blythe Dorrian and Daniel Shular.
Produced by Marco Postigo Storel, Madi Winfield and Tristen Rouse.
Cover photo by Daniel Shular.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way: at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights.’