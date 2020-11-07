You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Friday Night Sights | 11.06.20

  • 1 min to read
Friday Night Sights | 11.06.20

It's week two of the playoffs, and the competition narrows further. For some, a semifinal game is a stumbling block that ends their season. But for those who win, it's a stepping stool that raises them closer to next week's district championships. With victories for the Battle Spartans and Harrisburg Bulldogs and a loss for the Westran Hornets, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Rolla Bulldogs coach Brian Owens gives a pep talk to his players

Rolla Bulldogs coach Brian Owens gives a pep talk to his players on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. At the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs trailed behind the Spartans 7-0.
Westran and Harrisburg football fans sit in the stands

Westran and Harrisburg football fans sit in the stands on Friday in Huntsville, Mo. Social distancing and masks were not enforced at the game.
Battle senior Khaleel Dampier watches the coin toss (diptych)

LEFT: Battle senior Khaleel Dampier watches the coin toss to start the game against Rolla on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Battle had a bye week for the first round of playoffs on Oct. 30. RIGHT: Westran High School sophomore Aidan Brockleman listens to coach Aaron O'Laughlin speak on Friday in Huntsville, Mo. The coaches congratulated their players after their 46-8 loss on the team's improvement over the season.
Elby Meyer, 4, plays with sand

Elby Meyer, 4, plays with sand during the middle of the halftime break on Friday in Huntsville, Mo. After playing, Meyer got some candy from the concession stand.
Battle High School head football coach Atiyyah Ellison does push-ups with his team

Battle head football coach Atiyyah Ellison does push-ups with his team after they beat Rolla on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. The team did 21 pushups in total, one for each point they allowed.
Rolla senior Jackson Herdade stands covered in blood from his nose

Rolla senior Jackson Herdade stands with blood on his jersey at Battle High School on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Columbia. At halftime, Battle and Rolla were tied 7-7.
Battle senior Jordan Mayes celebrates with fans in the bleachers

Battle senior Jordan Mayes celebrates with fans in the bleachers after finishing a game against the Rolla Bulldogs on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. The Spartans beat the Bulldogs 41-21.
The Westran High School band takes the field

The Westran High School band takes the field on Friday in Huntsville, Mo. The band performed a tribute for past and present military members, as well as the school's fight song.
The Rolla Bulldogs football team places the belongings of each player in five-gallon buckets

The Rolla Bulldogs football team places the belongings of each player in five-gallon buckets to protect athletes from the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia.
The Harrisburg High School defense swarms Westran wide receiver Garrett Adler

The Harrisburg High School defense swarms Westran wide receiver Garrett Adler, center, on Friday in Huntsville, Mo. Westran lost the game 48-6.
Westran High School cheerleaders take a knee for an injured player

Westran High School cheerleaders take a knee for an injured player on Friday in Huntsville, Mo. The injured Harrisburg player was taken off the field by a cart.
Battle senior Khaleel Dampier celebrates after completing a two-point conversion

Battle senior Khaleel Dampier celebrates after completing a two-point conversion against the Rolla Bulldogs on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. At the end of the third quarter, Battle was behind Rolla 21-20.
Rolla seniors Payton Lambeth and David Redding embrace after losing

Rolla seniors Payton Lambeth, left, and David Redding embrace after losing to the Battle Spartans on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Rolla's record for the 2020 regular season was 5-4.

Photos by Blythe Dorrian and Daniel Shular.

Produced by Marco Postigo Storel, Madi Winfield and Tristen Rouse.

Cover photo by Daniel Shular.

Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way: at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights.’

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Fall 2020 Photo Editor, majoring in International Photojournalism. Reach at mpsbb7@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fall 2020 photo editor. Previously staff photographer, reporter. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Assistant Director of Photography at the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at tristenrousephoto@gmail.com or on Instagram @tristenrouse

Recommended for you