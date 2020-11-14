Friday Night Sights | 11.13.20

Hallsville wide receiver AJ Austene, right, completes a catch over North Callaway defensive back Layne Wortmann in the first quarter on Friday in Kingdom City, Mo. The drive resulted in a touchdown for the Indians.
John Rupard, right, practice football routes with his son Brayden in the grass parking lot outside the football game on Friday in Kingdom City, Mo. They came to support North Callaway, where Rupard's daughter is a student.
Hallsville head coach Justin Conmeyer presents the MSHSAA Class 2 District 5 tournament plaque to his team on Friday in Kingdom City, Mo. The Indians advance to the state quarterfinals against the Palmyra Panthers on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
Haylee Edie, right, embraces her boyfriend, Hallsville quarterback Harrison Fowler, after rushing the field with players, coaches, students and parents on Friday in Kingdom City, Mo. "It feels great to go back-to-back," Fowler said about his team's wins.
North Callaway freshman Adrian Brown, center, waves an American flag and cheers with her friends during her school’s football game against Hallsville High School on Friday in Kingdom City, Mo. The student section’s theme for the night was America.
North Callaway and Hallsville face off in this long exposure photo on Friday at North Callaway High School in Kingdom City, Mo. Hallsville defeated North Callaway in the district finals, knocking them out of the running for the state title.
Cantralia senior Porclynn Sutton kneels while watching an injured player on the field on Friday at Blair Oaks High School. Nate Greene, the wounded Centralia player, was able to walk off the field soon after.
North Callaway junior Blake Whipple sits away from his team after they were defeated by Hallsville High School on Friday at home in Kingdom City, Mo. “Just remember, guys, we’re brothers forever,” a North Callaway captain said to the team after the game.
Blair Oaks supporters line up to buy concessions before the game on Friday at Blair Oaks High School. After winning against Centralia, Blair Oaks will be playing against Lutheran North High School in the state quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
Battle head coach Atiyyah Ellison holds up the team's first-place trophy as he calls players over for pictures after their win on Friday in Washington, Mo. Battle beat Washington 27-7 and won first place in the Class 5 District 4 championship.
Battle senior Khaleel Dampier celebrates after getting a first down and running out of bounds in the fourth quarter against the Washington Blue Jays on Friday in Washington, Mo. Battle would score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
The Battle Spartans celebrate beating the Washington Blue Jays and pose for photos with their Class 5 District 4 first-place trophy on Friday in Washington, Mo. Battle will play Fort Zumwalt North on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, for the state quarterfinal game.
Everyone wants one of those wooden plaques. They hang in high school hallways, immortalizing a team's hard work and skill. The team's feats are remembered long after the students walking the halls have forgotten the water boy or the quarterback or the head coach. And, after Friday's district match-ups, three mid-Missouri teams can add another piece of hardware to their collection.
With victories for the Battle Spartans, Hallsville Indians and Blair Oaks Falcons and losses for the Centralia Panthers and North Callaway Thunderbirds, our visual journalists present‘Friday Night Sights’— the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Photos by Trenton Almgren-Davis, Olivia Anderson, Blythe Dorrian, Lily Dozier and Daniel Shular.
Produced by Marco Postigo Storel and Madi Winfield.
Cover photo by Trenton Almgren-Davis.
