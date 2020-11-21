Friday Night Sights | 11.20.20

The Helias cheer team performs their fight song during halftime on Friday at Helias High School in Jefferson City. After big plays in the football game, the cheer team celebrated by getting into formations.
Jack Shimmens, 7, front, and Brock Ralston, 7, scrimmage with bottles of soda as a football at the Helias game on Friday in Jefferson City. Shimmens’ mask broke after this play, and his father had to bring him a replacement.
Fort Zumwalt North junior Chris Reckel tackles Battle sophomore Tyson Ellison at the Class 5 state quarterfinal game on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. The score at the end of the first quarter was 14-7 with Fort Zumwalt North in the lead.
Battle senior Kendrick Perkins, left, cries while being hugged by Battle senior Jarrett Lambert after their loss in the Class 5 quarterfinal game to Fort Zumwalt North on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. The final score of the game was 35-14.
Fort Zumwalt North parent Marvin McGee cheers for his son Zach on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. The game was tied 7-7 in the second quarter. “They’ve got a gutsy team,” McGee said. “This game is far from over.”
Fort Zumwalt North senior Brendan Mahoney ices his left eye after being poked in the fourth quarter on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. The Panthers lost their first game of the 2020 season to the Spartans before returning at the end of the season to knock the Spartans out of contention for state.
Each year, three Columbia high schools enter football playoffs; each year since its founding, Battle makes it the farthest. The Spartans won their way to the state quarterfinals this year but, for the second year in a row, fell at the hands of Fort Zumwalt North. With that, Columbia is out of the running for a state title, and mid-Missouri hopes rest on the undefeated Helias Crusaders. Blair Oaks, Hallsville and South Callaway play their quarterfinal games on Saturday.
With a victory for the Crusaders and a loss for the Spartans, our visual journalists present‘Friday Night Sights’— the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Photos by Blythe Dorrian, Jackson Estwanick, Morgan Goertz and Daniel Shular.
Produced by Marco Postigo Storel and Madi Winfield.
Cover photo by Morgan Goertz.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way: at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights.'