Friday Night Sights | 8.28.20

Gerald Nathan records the game on FaceTime for his family to see his son playing Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Only one person per family could attend the game because of COVID-19 guidelines put forth by Columbia Public Schools.
Leslie Norris organizes masks on the sidelines for the Bruins on Friday at Rock Bridge High School, in Columbia. “I’m the team mom. I send out all the forms and emails that need to be sent out. My son Seth plays on the team, and he’ll play next week,” said Boswell.
LEFT: The Battle High School Spartans run onto the field from the locker room before their game against the Fort Zumwalt North Panthers on Friday. The Spartans defeated the Panthers 43-60. RIGHT: Members of the Capital City marching band sit in the bleachers on Friday in Jefferson City. The game against Warrensburg High School marked the beginning of the Cavaliers’ second season.
Hickman freshman Jude James falls to the ground during a play on Friday at Hickman High School. According to previous Missourian reporting, MSHSAA requirements have led Missouri high school football teams to take precautions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Battle High School Spartan Junior Gerry Marteen Jr. pushes through the Fort Zumwalt North Panthers with the ball during the game on Friday. Marteen Jr. made several notable plays in the first half of the game.
Junior Kaleob Latham kneels with his team Friday in Jefferson City. After its loss, the head coach for Capital City High School brought the team together for a pep talk. RIGHT: Cavaliers quarterback Kaden Dassrath, right, and tight end Joe Schaefer watch head coach Shannon Jolley as he speaks to the team on Friday. The Capital City offense was only able to put up seven points against the Tigers’ defense.
The Battle Spartans, Hickman Kewpies, Rock Bridge Bruins and Capital City Cavaliers entered the field Friday for their home openers. With new crowdsize regulations and the uncertainty of COVID-19, the 2020 high school football season looks different for all:Masks were worn by most fans and social distancing was attempted. With triumphs from the Bruins and Spartans,and losses for the Kewpies and Cavaliers, our visual journalists present‘Friday Night Sights’—the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
