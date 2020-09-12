Friday Night Sights | 9.11.20

Rock Bridge sophomore Rashad Ennin watches a play from the sidelines of a game against the Jays on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. The group of Bruins on the sidelines then erupted in screams and cheers.
Rock Bridge sophomore Gracie Lockett, far right, leans on sophomore Sunday Crane's shoulder on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. The cheer team took a few minutes for a break before the beginning of the first quarter.
LEFT: Victoria Thompson dances with her son, Jace Jackson, 1, on Friday at Father Tolton Catholic High School. The two came to watch Jackson’s father, Jerrell Jackson, coach the Trailblazers. RIGHT: Assistant coach Jerrell Jackson celebrates a touchdown on Friday at Father Tolton Catholic High School. Jackson joined Tolton’s coaching team in 2018.
Boonville dance team member Kylee Johnston walks back toward her team after she puts on a poncho on Friday at Boonville High School. Johnston said she was not affected by the bad weather at all and was excited about the game.
The Helias Catholic High School band plays after the Crusaders scored a touchdown in the first quarter in their game against Battle High School on Friday at Helias. The Crusaders beat the Spartans with a final score of 41-19.
LEFT: Rock Bridge senior Max Vanatta stands on the sidelines after sustaining a mid-game injury on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. Vanatta stood on the sidelines with his team the entire time, even though he wasn't able to play after the first half. RIGHT: Injured Missouri Military Academy senior Phasakorn Cunningham lays on the ground while Bryce Roark, Tolton’s certified athletic trainer, and Riley Nelson, a student athletic trainer, stretch his leg out on Friday at Father Tolton Catholic High School. Cunningham walked off the field afterwards and was able to continue in the game.
Blythe Dorrian/Missourian and Elizabeth Underwood/Missourian
As the rain began for the evening, the Capital City dance team cheers during a time out on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium. As soon as the rain started, the dancers put on plastic ponchos to protect their sequined dresses.
Boonville Pirates coach Greg Hough consoles the players after their rain-drenched defeat against the Southern Boone Eagles on Friday at Boonville High School. Hough, after speaking about the highlights and downfalls of the game, finalized the date and time of the Pirates’ upcoming practice.
Rainwater blanketed the fields and umbrellas sprouted across the stands as students, athletes, fans, faculty and families entered stadiums for a damp game of football. Rock Bridge Bruins, Battle Spartans, Hickman Kewpies, Tolton Trailblazers, Boonville Pirates, Jefferson City Jays, Capital City Cavaliers, Southern Boone Eagles and Helias Crusaders stepped onto the field eagerly. With triumphs from the Trailblazers, Crusaders, Eagles, Bruins, Kewpies, and losses for the Pirates, Spartans, Jays and Cavaliers, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Visuals by Blythe Dorrian, Marco Postigo Storel, Eva Qian, William Scott Daniel Shular and Elizabeth Underwood.
Produced by Marco Postigo Storel, Madi Winfield and Jacob Moscovitch.
Cover photo by Elizabeth Underwood.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way: at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights.'
When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
• Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.