Friday Night Sights | 9.25.20

  • 1 min to read
RACKING UP RECORDS

Half of the high school football season is complete. Half of the whistles have been blown; half of the losses suffered, half of the victories enjoyed. But for some teams, the season’s just kicking into high gear. 

Helias remains undefeated, having delivered Rock Bridge’s first loss of the year. Boonville and Jefferson City inch toward winning records, the latter keeping Capital City from winning a single game in its first varsity season. And Southern Boone holds steady without a loss since its first match-up.

Our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

The Jefferson City Jays cheer team celebrates after the game

The Jefferson City Jays cheer team celebrates after the game on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium. The Jays won their second consecutive game after a three-game losing streak.
Helias Catholic High School’s football team rips through a sign for their entrance

Helias Catholic High School’s football team rips through a sign for their entrance on Friday in Jefferson City. The sign originally read “Bury the Bruins."
Adkins Football Stadium is seen from above

Adkins Football Stadium is seen from above on Friday. A large crowd turned out to see the newly-established rivalry of Jefferson City varsity teams, making the social distancing rules hard to follow.
Seventh-grade ball boys Kellen Long and Brady Bapkus watch Southern Boone's down

Seventh-grade ball boys Kellen Long, left, and Brady Bapkus watch Southern Boone's down on Friday in Ashland, Mo. The Eagles' next game is against Hallsville next week.
The home team crowd watches the Pirates' homecoming game from the aluminum stadium

The home team crowd watches the Boonville Pirates homecoming game from the aluminum stadium seats and the nearby grass on Friday. Seniors Jamie Schlenk and Harper Stock later won homecoming king and queen during halftime.
The scoreboard and crowd reflect onto the glass of Boonville High School

The scoreboard and crowd reflect onto the glass of Boonville High School on Friday at Boonville. Before the start of the game, the California Pintos received a motivational talk from within the glass walls.
Bricyn Floyd and her boyfriend watch the final minutes of the Jefferson City High School football game

Bricyn Floyd, right, watches the final minutes of the Jefferson City High School football game as her boyfriend leans on her shoulder on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium. Floyd graduated from Jefferson City last year and came to watch some friends on the dance team after her shift at Madison’s Cafe.
Ronnie Neiman watches the game from outside Adkins Football Stadium

Ronnie Neiman watches the game on Friday from outside Adkins Football Stadium. Neiman played for the Jays 52 years ago; now, his daughter is dating one of the players.
Helias drum major and junior Halle Jenkins waits for the marching band to be introduced during halftime

Helias drum major and junior Halle Jenkins waits for the marching band to be introduced during halftime on Friday in Jefferson City. Jenkins is the third child in her family to become a drum major at Helias. To go with this year’s music theme, Voyage to Valhalla, parents of the band kids made the costumes they wore.
Jacob Schrimpf and Emily Knox sit on the field

Jacob Schrimpf, far left, and Emily Knox, left, sit on the field on Friday, at Helias Catholic High School. Knox was crowned homecoming queen, escorted by Schrimpf.
Southern Boone senior Chase Schupp smiles as the Eagles score a touchdown

Southern Boone senior Chase Schupp smiles as the Eagles score a touchdown against Eldon on Friday in Ashland, Mo. The Eagles' record is now 4-1 for the season, maintaining a winning streak since their second game.
Helias Catholic High School players attempt to run a Rock Bridge High School player off the field

In this long exposure photograph, Helias Catholic High School players attempt to run a Rock Bridge High School player off the field on Friday in Jefferson City. Rock Bridge’s next game will be at home on Oct. 2 against Liberty.
Helias senior Alyssa Lukacs counts the tempo

Helias senior Alyssa Lukacs counts the tempo on Friday in Jefferson City. Lukacs joined guard three years ago as a sophomore.
Capital City quarterback Caydin Engelbrecht walks by himself to the locker room

Capital City quarterback Caydin Engelbrecht walks by himself to the locker room with his helmet by his side on Friday in Jefferson City. The Cavaliers are yet to win a game this season.

Visuals by Anastasia Busby, Blythe Dorrian, Rebecca Ferguson, Zephyrus Li, Elizabeth Underwood and Toby Young.

Produced by Marco Postigo Storel, Madi Winfield and Jacob Moscovitch.

Cover photo by Elizabeth Underwood.

Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way: at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights.'

