Friday Night Sights | 9.25.20

In this long exposure photograph, Helias Catholic High School players attempt to run a Rock Bridge High School player off the field on Friday in Jefferson City. Rock Bridge’s next game will be at home on Oct. 2 against Liberty.
The home team crowd watches the Boonville Pirates homecoming game from the aluminum stadium seats and the nearby grass on Friday. Seniors Jamie Schlenk and Harper Stock later won homecoming king and queen during halftime.
Helias students, parents and volunteers look toward the field as they broadcast and announce the game on Friday at Helias High School. The volunteers filmed the entire game, sending replays to the coaches of Helias.
Bricyn Floyd, right, watches the final minutes of the Jefferson City High School football game as her boyfriend leans on her shoulder on Friday at Adkins Football Stadium. Floyd graduated from Jefferson City last year and came to watch some friends on the dance team after her shift at Madison’s Cafe.
Southern Boone senior Chase Schupp smiles as the Eagles score a touchdown against Eldon on Friday in Ashland, Mo. The Eagles' record is now 4-1 for the season, maintaining a winning streak since their second game.
Helias drum major and junior Halle Jenkins waits for the marching band to be introduced during halftime on Friday in Jefferson City. Jenkins is the third child in her family to become a drum major at Helias. To go with this year’s music theme, Voyage to Valhalla, parents of the band kids made the costumes they wore.
The scoreboard and crowd reflect onto the glass of Boonville High School on Friday at Boonville. Before the start of the game, the California Pintos received a motivational talk from within the glass walls.
Half of the high school football season is complete. Half of the whistles have been blown; half of the losses suffered, half of the victories enjoyed. But for some teams, the season’s just kicking into high gear.
Helias remains undefeated, having delivered Rock Bridge’s first loss of the year. Boonville and Jefferson City inch toward winning records, the latter keeping Capital City from winning a single game in its first varsity season. And Southern Boone holds steady without a loss since its first match-up.
Our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Visuals by Anastasia Busby, Blythe Dorrian, Rebecca Ferguson, Zephyrus Li, Elizabeth Underwood and Toby Young.
Produced by Marco Postigo Storel, Madi Winfield and Jacob Moscovitch.
Cover photo by Elizabeth Underwood.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way: at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights.'