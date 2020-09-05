Friday Night Sights | 9.4.20

Boonville dance team captain Jamie Schenck, left, practices expressions to warm up her face muscles before the game against Holden High School on Friday. The dancers, who did not wear masks throughout the event, performed smaller dances on the sidelines instead of a halftime routine.
Jackie Leonard, left, and Logan Comegys talk while Jason Comegys looks at the football field through his binoculars before the Boonville Pirates game against the Holden Eagles on Friday at home. Logan Comegys is a healthcare worker, and she said she wears her mask to protect the people she serves.
Freshman cheerleader Alonna Nelson rests on a mat before Hickman's game on Friday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Last week was Nelson's first game as a high school cheerleader, and with COVID-19 forcing precautions upon students and fans, it was anything but a normal season opener. "I don't get my full experience with Friday night lights," Nelson said.
LEFT: Sophomore cheerleader Ataliya Bass practices a flying routine on Friday at Hickman High School in Columbia. "I'm nervous," Bass said about the routine. "What if I fall?" RIGHT: Hickman cheerleaders sit and stretch before the start of the Kewpie's game on Friday at Hickman High School. Cheerleaders spent the game masked up, leading a small and socially-distanced crowd in chants throughout the game.
A numbered water bottle sits in a cooler on Friday at Hickman High School in Columbia. In addition to the large tubs of water players can drink out of via a sprayable hose, Hickman maintained a specific water bottle for each player, designated by their jersey number.
Jefferson City High School’s dance team waits to take the field on Friday in Jefferson City. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the girls all wore masks when unable to be six feet apart. “It’s really weird because we’re usually so close and all together,” senior Katrina Peter said.
Mia Eckerle, 13, left, and Lillian Newham, 13, look at their phones under the Boonville scoreboard on Friday in Boonville. The Holden Eagles were scoreless at halftime, later racking up a safety to set the final score at 74-2.
Capital City's Taggert Bodenstab, left, and Damon Upchurch take a water break during the first quarter of their game against Battle High School on Friday in Columbia. Due to COVID-19, the away teams use water fountains on the sidelines.
Clockwise from top left, Shawn Brown, AJ Hombs, Trey Brown, Brandi Brown, Drew Brown, 13, and Jace Brown, 12, watch the Centralia High School football team play from the comfort of their truck on Friday in Centralia, Mo. “We come to every game,” Drew said. ”I’m going to come to school here one day. I’m excited to come here. The school district is really good.”
Security guard Taylor Werkmeister watches for people trying to sneak into the Boonville football game on Friday. Werkmeister says the city of Boonville requires him to wear a mask while "on duty," but his police chief allows to officers to wear them "only when enacting duties of our job." These duties include traffic stops and close interaction with community members.
While schools encouraged COVID-19 health and safety precautions, follow-through in the stands was mixed. Some wore masks, others did not. Some social distanced, others stood close. On the field of play, the Battle Spartans, Hickman Kewpies, Boonville Pirates, Jefferson City Jays, Capital City Cavaliers and Centralia Panthers were ready to win on Friday. With triumphs from the Pirates, Panthers and Spartans,and losses for the Kewpies, Jays and Cavaliers our visual journalists present‘Friday Night Sights’—the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Visuals by Anastasia Busby, Blythe Dorrian, Nicole Gutierrez, Tristen Rouse, Amy Schaffer, Daniel Shular and Elizabeth Underwood.
Produced by Marco Storel, Madi Winfield and Jacob Moscovitch.
Cover photo by Tristen Rouse.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as ourvisual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights.'
