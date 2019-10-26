Friday Night Sights | 10.25.19

Rock Bridge junior Olivia Hake touches up her makeup in the spirit room during the Rock Bridge Bruin Girls Senior Night celebration on Friday at home. The parents of the seniors ate cookie cake after the halftime performance.
Battle sophomore Hayden Hicks laughs with a fellow team member before a game against Hannibal at Battle High School in Columbia on Friday. The starting players then proceeded to sit in the dark in the weight room as part of their pregame ritual.
From left, Jack Welshons, George Monroe, Jonah Saffran and Nate Wilson run back to the stands after doing celebratory push-ups on Friday at Hickman High School. The shirtless boys do pushups to match Hickman's score after each touch down. Armond Feffer/Missourian
Muddy cleats hang from the display of Thomas Bacon's jersey on the field during Tolton's game against Christian High School on Friday at Fr. Tolton Regional Catholic High School. Bacon, a Tolton student and football player, died in April 2018 at the age of 15.
Jaspar Reynolds, 16, and Keith Sumner, 17, laugh together on Friday at Hickman. They are framed by the Hickman High School Marching Band’s trophy from the Champion of Champions University of Missouri Final Competition.
Jack Welshons, Jonah Saffran, George Monroe, and Nate Wilson scream as Hickman High School Scores their first touchdown against Oak Park High School on Friday 2019. After each touchdown, the four would do pushups for each point for the Kewpies on the board.
Tolton's football team, seen through the window of the press box, warms up before the game against Christian High School on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019 at Fr. Tolton Regional Catholic High School. Tonight was Tolton's senior night.
Rock Bridge freshmen Jonathan Ridgeway and Jim Pitzer watch the band's halftime performance at a game against Francis Howell Vikings on Friday at home. The band performed Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell's 1966 hit "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" throughout the game.
From left, Battle freshman Zoe Walker & Serena Newby watch the scoreboard during the game's second half at Battle High School in Columbia on Friday. The student section as well as the team, paid an homage to Breast Cancer Awareness with their theme.
Hickman's Luke Ochoa celebrates on the sidelines after scoring a touch down on Friday at Hickman High School. Ochoa picked up an attempted on-side kick by Oak Park and ran it all the way to the end zone.
Christian High School's AJ Taylor hugs his mom, Audrey Carter, after the Eagles' win over Tolton High School on Friday at Fr. Tolton Regional Catholic High School. Christian High School's win tipped the scales and made the Eagles' season a winning one.
Flowers and speeches at the ready, senior night rang out across Battle, Hickman, Rock Bridge and Tolton. All four teams played at home while parting ways with the final game of the regular season. With Spartans, Kewpies victories and Bruins,Trailblazers losses, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Roy Ford's head cannot keep still while he performs with the Rock Bridge Emerald Regiment. After moving to Columbia last year and swapping trumpet for the tenor drums, Ford believes he can free his face and feel more himself with the music. He notes the time commitment and environment of the regiment itself. "Everyone complains about it," he said. "But by the end of the season they love it."
Video by Sydney Walton.
Visuals by Liv Paggiarino, Sam Koeppel, Armond Feffer, Jack Meng, Alexandria Wells, George Frey, Abby Blasingame and Daniel Schular.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines.
