Friday Night Sights | 10.25.19

Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 40F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.