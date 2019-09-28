You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
centerpiece top story

Friday Night Sights 09.27.19

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Friday Night Sights 09.27.19

THE BOYS OF FALL

Crisp chills replace sweltering heat. The band dons their full uniform for the halftime show. The sinking sun sets before the first whistle is blown. With the first game of the official fall season, Rock Bridge dominated the Providence Bowl and Hallsville upset their previously undefeated rivals at Southern Boone County as our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights'the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Missie Valdiviez sells tickets

Missie Valdiviez(cq) sells tickets on Friday at Southern Boone High School. Southern Boone played Hallsville in Ashland. 
A stuffed toy bear is impaled with a toy sword

A stuffed toy bear is impaled with a toy sword by a group of Hickman student before the football game between Hickman High School and Rock Bridge High School on Friday at Hickman High School. The Rock Bridge mascot is a bruin, or a bear. 
Junior Konner Turner cheers at the kickoff

Junior Konner Turner cheers at the kickoff of the game again the Hallsville Indians on Friday. The theme of the student section was "cowboys versus Indians," prompting students to wear cowboy hats and bandanas. 
Hickman senior Trey Kiesling walks towards the pitch

Hickman senior Trey Kiesling(cq) walks towards the pitch for warm-up before the game between Hickman High School and Rock Bridge High School on Friday at Hickman High School. 
The Hallsville student section waves plastic bottles

The Hallsville student section waves plastic bottles during the football game on Friday. The bottles were filled with beans so that they made noise. 
John Crouse asked his girlfriend, Ainsley Benson, to the upcoming Homecoming dance

John Crouse asked his girlfriend, Ainsley Benson, to the upcoming Homecoming dance at the annual Providence Bowl game on Friday at Hickman High School. Rock Bridge High School's homecoming dance is on October 4, 2019. 
Tuba player Eric Schultz is reflected in the tuba of his bandmate

Hickman tuba player Eric Schultz(cq) is reflected in the tuba of his bandmate before the football game between Hickman High School and Rock Bridge High School on Friday at Hickman High School. 
Annamae Allen, 6 and Avery Spears, 6 get distracted by the student section

From left, Annamae Allen, 6 and Avery Spears, 6 get distracted by the student section during the game against Hallsville on Friday. The bleachers were packed with fans dressed in red and black, the colors of the Southern Boone County Eagles.
Hallsville's Davis Forge backflips after the game

Hallsville's Davis Forge backflips after the game against Southern Boone on Friday in Ashland. This was the second win of the season for the Indians. 
The Hickman marching band performs their field show

The Hickman marching band performs their field show during halftime on Friday. The theme of their show is "Night Impressions." 
Breana Centobie, 17 sits with Dalton Lodge, 17

Breana Centobie, 17 sits with Dalton Lodge, 17 outside of Southern Boone County High School on Friday. Centobie and Lodge are both students at Southern Boone High School. 

Visuals by Hillary Tan, Darby Hodge, Sammy Snyder, Tanner Bubeck, Julia Hansen

Produced by Julia Hansen and Jeffery Zide

Cover by Julia Hansen

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, Spring 2019 studying Photojournalism Reach me at jrhdhd@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fall 2019 Photo Editor. Summer 2019 General Assignment Reporter. Spring 2019 Staff Photographer. I'm a graduate student on the photojournalism track. You can reach me at jeffreyzide@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.