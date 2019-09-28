Friday Night Sights 09.27.19

A stuffed toy bear is impaled with a toy sword by a group of Hickman student before the football game between Hickman High School and Rock Bridge High School on Friday at Hickman High School. The Rock Bridge mascot is a bruin, or a bear.
Junior Konner Turner cheers at the kickoff of the game again the Hallsville Indians on Friday. The theme of the student section was "cowboys versus Indians," prompting students to wear cowboy hats and bandanas.
John Crouse asked his girlfriend, Ainsley Benson, to the upcoming Homecoming dance at the annual Providence Bowl game on Friday at Hickman High School. Rock Bridge High School's homecoming dance is on October 4, 2019.
From left, Annamae Allen, 6 and Avery Spears, 6 get distracted by the student section during the game against Hallsville on Friday. The bleachers were packed with fans dressed in red and black, the colors of the Southern Boone County Eagles.
Crisp chills replace sweltering heat. The band dons their full uniform for the halftime show. The sinking sun sets before the first whistle is blown. With the first game of the official fall season, Rock Bridge dominated the Providence Bowl and Hallsville upset their previously undefeated rivals at Southern Boone County as our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' - the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Visuals by Hillary Tan, Darby Hodge, Sammy Snyder, Tanner Bubeck, Julia Hansen
Fall 2019 Photo Editor. Summer 2019 General Assignment Reporter. Spring 2019 Staff Photographer. I'm a graduate student on the photojournalism track. You can reach me at jeffreyzide@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
