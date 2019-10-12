Friday Night Sights | 10.11.19

From left, Rock Bridge football players Brant Bowers, Spencer Nivens, and Brett Mooney joke in the locker room during half time on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. Bowers and Nivens both scored a touch down and Mooney scored two touchdowns for Rock Bridge.
Hickman sophomore Elizabeth Edgar plays alto saxophone for the Kewpie band on Friday at Hickman High School. As the band plays on the sidelines, Edgar splits the bleachers between the woodwinds and the brass, uniting the two sections. "I'm the connection," Edgar said with a laugh.
Andrew Timbrook holds up his daughter Charlotte, 1, at Battle High School's home game against Rockhurst on Friday. The Timbrook famlily attends all home games to see the son Aiden Timbrook play the synthesizer in the band.
Newly crowned Hickman Homecoming Queen TaNayia Broadus, right, is embraced by fellow band member Cameron Lewis after her coronation on Friday at Hickman High School. "It doesn't really feel real right now," Broadus said as she returned to play with the Kewpie band.
From left, Kailey Johnson, Peyton Kiesling, Claire Walter, Miette Hall and Kristen Collings wiggle their fingers during the game's kickoff on Friday at Hickman High School. Hickman won the coin toss and chose to defer.
From left, Lauren Imhoff, Michael Bonen, Samantha Bonen, and Aubrey Porter sit on the edge of an ambulance and watch Battle High School face Rockhurst on Friday home. Imhoff and Michael Bonen are on-duty EMT's.
Battle sophomore Tre Richardson and senior Darren Jordan watch video from the first half of their game against Rockhurst on Friday. The Battle offense met during halftime in a weight room to review the footage.
Left, The Hickman High School marching band members cheer for their football team on Friday at Hickman High School. Right, a message is written to the players of the Battle High School football team on the door leading to their locker room on Friday.
With one homecoming and a home game for all, the Columbia community layered jackets and grabbed blankets to share. Battle, Rock Bridge, Hickman and Tolton entered the evening with hope and left in a haze. With a lone Bruins victory and Kewpies, Trailblazers, and Spartans losses, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as ourvisual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
