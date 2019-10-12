featured top story

Friday Night Sights | 10.11.19

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Friday Night Sights | 10.11.19

A HAZY FUTURE

With one homecoming and a home game for all, the Columbia community layered jackets and grabbed blankets to share. Battle, Rock Bridge, Hickman and Tolton entered the evening with hope and left in a haze. With a lone Bruins victory and Kewpies, Trailblazers, and Spartans losses, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Hickman Science Department Chairman Dan Miller

Hickman Science Department Chairman Dan Miller volunteers at a fundraiser for Biology Club on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Hickman High School. Miller occasionally snacked from the popcorn machine.
Rock Bridge football players Brant Bowers, Spencer Nivens, and Brett Mooney

From left, Rock Bridge football players Brant Bowers, Spencer Nivens, and Brett Mooney joke in the locker room during half time on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. Bowers and Nivens both scored a touch down and Mooney scored two touchdowns for Rock Bridge.
Hickman wide receiver Devin Turner, far left, leaps into the air

Hickman wide receiver Devin Turner, far left, leaps into the air as the Kewpies take the field on Friday at Hickman High School. The night was Hickman's homecoming game against North Kansas City.
Hickman freshman Allison Weng, left, and junior Batti Camper rest

Hickman freshman Allison Weng, left, and junior Batti Camper rest between performances on Friday at Hickman High School. The color guard and band performed before the game and during halftime. 
Hickman sophomore Elizabeth Edgar plays alto saxophone for the Kewpie

Hickman sophomore Elizabeth Edgar plays alto saxophone for the Kewpie band on Friday at Hickman High School. As the band plays on the sidelines, Edgar splits the bleachers between the woodwinds and the brass, uniting the two sections. "I'm the connection," Edgar said with a laugh. 
Senior Olivia Anderson is lifted and surrounded by the color guard

Senior Olivia Anderson is lifted and surrounded by the color guard during their half time performance on Friday. The Rock Bridge High School marching band's performance is titled "A Million Dreams". 

Queen TaNayia from Columbia Missourian on Vimeo.

Andrew Timbrook holds up his daughter Charlotte

Andrew Timbrook holds up his daughter Charlotte, 1, at Battle High School's home game against Rockhurst on Friday. The Timbrook famlily attends all home games to see the son Aiden Timbrook play the synthesizer in the band. 
Senior Anna Byergo waits for the crowning of the Homecoming queen

Senior Anna Byergo waits for the crowning of the Homecoming queen during halftime on Friday at Hickman High School. "I hope I don't trip because of these shoes," Byergo said. 
Newly crowned Hickman Homecoming Queen TaNayia Broadus,

Newly crowned Hickman Homecoming Queen TaNayia Broadus, right, is embraced by fellow band member Cameron Lewis after her coronation on Friday at Hickman High School. "It doesn't really feel real right now," Broadus said as she returned to play with the Kewpie band. 
Kailey Johnson, Peyton Kiesling, Claire Walter, Miette Hall and Kristen Collings

From left, Kailey Johnson, Peyton Kiesling, Claire Walter, Miette Hall and Kristen Collings wiggle their fingers during the game's kickoff on Friday at Hickman High School. Hickman won the coin toss and chose to defer. 
Hickman High School's Ella Gelder ties a football player's shoe

Hickman High School's Ella Gelder ties a football player's shoe at a game against North Kansas City High School on Friday at Hickman. Hickman fell narrowly with a final score of 38-35.
Lauren Imhoff, Michael Bonen, Samantha Bonen, and Aubrey Porter sit

From left, Lauren Imhoff, Michael Bonen, Samantha Bonen, and Aubrey Porter sit on the edge of an ambulance and watch Battle High School face Rockhurst on Friday home. Imhoff and Michael Bonen are on-duty EMT's. 
The moon shines over Hickman High School

The moon shines over Hickman High School as the school celebrated its homecoming with a game against North Kansas City High School on Friday. The moon was a waxing gibbous tonight.
The Hickman High School marching band members/ a message is written to the players

Left, The Hickman High School marching band members cheer for their football team on Friday at Hickman High School. Right, a message is written to the players of the Battle High School football team on the door leading to their locker room on Friday.
Hickman sophomore Jerica Jackson reacts

Hickman sophomore Jerica Jackson reacts to the Kewpie loss as the game ends on Friday at Hickman High School. "I'm disappointed," Jackson said. "It's homecoming. We really wanted them to win."
St. Mary's senior wide receiver Taylor Jacobs prays

St. Mary's senior wide receiver Taylor Jacobs prays with fellow teammates and Tolton players after the game on Friday. St. Mary's won 44-6.
Battle sophomore Tre Richardson and senior Darren Jordan watch video

Battle sophomore Tre Richardson and senior Darren Jordan watch video from the first half of their game against Rockhurst on Friday. The Battle offense met during halftime in a weight room to review the footage.

Visuals by Liv PaggiarinoTristen Rouse, Daniel Shular, Alexandria Wells, Maya Bell, Andreanna Haritopoulos and Joel Green.

Produced by Julia Hansen, Jeffrey Zide and Jacob Moscovitch.

Cover photo by Liv Paggiarino.

Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as ourvisual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.