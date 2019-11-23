Friday Night Sights | 11.23.19

Lorelei Weeks, 9, left, Maggie Cook, 8, center, and Millie Cook, 6, wait to have high fives with Blair Oaks players entering the stadium after half time on Saturday. Maggie and Millie's dad coaches the team. "It feels great because you get to come to football fields sometimes for practice," Maggie said. "It's fun to have a dad who can coach and yell." Yehyun Kim/Missourian
Jana Halford hugs her son Ezekiel Halford, 6, around the end of the playoff game between Blair Oaks and Cassville on Saturday. "He'd rather not (hug me)," Halford said. "But when it's cold out, he let me for a second." Halford often comes to football games with her two sons as they love sports. Yehyun Kim/Missourian
Jackson Ray, left, and Jackson Lindley play around during the half time on Saturday. They have been close friends after meeting at a church in Cassville. Friends from their church came to the playoff game to cheer for Cassville high school. Yehyun Kim/Missourian
A single spotlight, high up in the clear blue sky, shone on the battles below. Fans packed the stands with a full house at Hallsville and a crowd of 1,000 at Blair Oaks. The Indians and the Falcons braved the cold but ultimately caved to their foes. Our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
