Friday Night Sights | 11.23.19

Lights Out

A single spotlight, high up in the clear blue sky, shone on the battles below. Fans packed the stands with a full house at Hallsville and a crowd of 1,000 at Blair Oaks. The Indians and the Falcons braved the cold but ultimately caved to their foes. Our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Lorelei Weeks, 9, left, Maggie Cook, 8, center, and Millie Cook, 6, wait to have high fives

Lorelei Weeks, 9, left, Maggie Cook, 8, center, and Millie Cook, 6, wait to have high fives with Blair Oaks players entering the stadium after half time on Saturday. Maggie and Millie's dad coaches the team. "It feels great because you get to come to football fields sometimes for practice," Maggie said. "It's fun to have a dad who can coach and yell." Yehyun Kim/Missourian
The Hallsville Indians run through the banner

The Hallsville Indians run through the banner, onto the field, on Saturday. The Indians played Clark County in the state quarterfinal game. 
A referee shows the result of the coin toss

A referee shows the result of the coin toss to a Blair Oaks player before the playoff game between Blair Oaks and Cassville on Saturday. Cassville won 35-28.
Sausages and burgers are grilled during a half time

Sausages and burgers are grilled during a half time on Saturday. Fans enjoyed a diversity of snacks during the half time, including popcorns, nachos, burgers and sausages. 
Hallsville's Emmitt Carlos flips Clark County's Caleb Lapsley

Hallsville's Emmitt Carlos flips Clark County's Caleb Lapsley on Saturday. Hallsville did not score in the first half. 
Blair Oaks fans high five after a play

Blair Oaks fans high five after a play on Saturday. Blair Oaks was losing in the first half, but evened the score in the second half before eventually losing. 
Irene Rosso, left, and Quinlen Minor share a laugh

Irene Rosso, left, and Quinlen Minor share a laugh at the sidelines of the Hallsville football game on Saturday. 
Devin Lehmen, 10, high-fives Cassville players

Devin Lehmen, 10, high-fives Cassville players as they head to the locker room during half-time on Saturday at Blair Oaks High School. Blair Oaks came into the game with a 12-1 record. 
Jackson Ray, left, and Jackson Lindley play around

Jackson Ray, left, and Jackson Lindley play around during the half time on Saturday. They have been close friends after meeting at a church in Cassville. Friends from their church came to the playoff game to cheer for Cassville high school. Yehyun Kim/Missourian
Chris Jenkins watches the playoff game with binoculars

Chris Jenkins watches the playoff game with binoculars on Saturday. Jenkins said he enjoys watching the beautiful scene in the background as well. He said he even saw a bald eagle during the game. 
Steven 'Cobi' Marble breaks a tackle

Blair Oaks wide receiver, Steven 'Cobi' Marble, breaks a tackle after catching a pass on Saturday at Blair Oaks High School. 
Carl Kinkade stands on the bleachers and cheers

Carl Kinkade stands on the bleachers and cheers after Hallsville intercepted a pass, breaking up a potential Clark County touchdown. Kinkade's son Travis is an assistant coach for Hallsville. 
J.R. Parker sits on the shoulders of Byron Fisher

J.R. Parker sits on the shoulders of Byron Fisher during the Hallsville football game on Saturday. It was the state quarterfinal game. Jeffrey Zide/Missourian
From left Emma Littrell, Laynie Hayward and Emma Hawkins watch

From left Emma Littrell, Laynie Hayward and Emma Hawkins watch the Hallsville football game on Saturday. The Indians didn't score until the second half. 
The Hallsville Student Section cheers

The Hallsville Student Section cheers during the High School Football game against Clark County High School on Saturday. 
Sierra Smith cheers

Sierra Smith is lifted into the air on Saturday in Hallsville. 
Sam Luebbering tackles Bowen Preddy

Blair Oaks linebacker Sam Luebbering tackles Cassville running back Bowen Preddy on Saturday. Blair Oaks lost for the first time this season out of 13 games. 
Cassville players and fans cheer after a prayer

Cassville players and fans cheer after a prayer on Saturday at Blair Oaks High School. Cassville will host defending Class 3 State Champions Trinity Catholic next Saturday. 
Cooper Crane, left, hugs Colby Durk

Cooper Crane, left, hugs Colby Durk after their game on Saturday. The Hallsville Indians lost to Clark County, finishing their season. 
Jana Halford hugs her son Ezekiel Halford

Jana Halford hugs her son Ezekiel Halford, 6, around the end of the playoff game between Blair Oaks and Cassville on Saturday. "He'd rather not (hug me)," Halford said. "But when it's cold out, he let me for a second." Halford often comes to football games with her two sons as they love sports. Yehyun Kim/Missourian

Visuals by Julia Hansen, Jeffrey Zide, Armond Feffer and Yehyun Kim.

Produced by Julia Hansen and Jacob Moscovitch.

Cover photo by Julia Hansen.

Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as ourvisual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

  • Jacob Moscovitch is a second year student at the Missouri School of Journalism with a focus on photojournalism.

  • Community reporter, Spring 2019 studying Photojournalism Reach me at jrhdhd@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

