Friday Night Sights | 8.30.19

BACK ON THE 40

Water from the day's rain still blanketed the field as local high school students entered their stadiums, greeted by the sun. Friday had finally arrived and with the lingering taste of last week's jamborees, everyone was ready. With the whole season ahead, Rock Bridge, Hickman, Battle and Centralia high schools stepped on the field ready to win. With Kewpie, Panther victories and Bruin, Spartan losses, our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football. 

The Hickman student section, also called the Dog Pound Order, cheers from the bleachers during the third quarter of the game against Pattonville on Friday at Hickman. The students rushed onto the field when the game concluded to celebrate with the team for their 14-7 victory.
Centralia running back Jake Freidel shrugs off Monroe City linebacker Danny Dennison on Friday at Centralia High School. Freidel scored a touchdown on the play.
Hickman senior Elena Seville blows her vuvuzela horn at the start of a game against Pattonville on Friday at Hickman. As students entered the stadium, the benches were still wet from the rain earlier Friday.
Rock Bridge cheerleaders jump and shout during the first quarter of a game against Rockhurst on Friday at Rock Bridge. Although it rained for most of the day, the high was 76 degrees, according to Sanborn Field Weather Data Archive.
With senior Tre Manuel leading them, the Rock Bridge High School football team members storm the field

With senior Tre Manuel (3) leading them, the Rock Bridge High School football team storms their home field on Friday. The 2018 football program at Rock Bridge sent multiple athletes to play at D1 universities.
Maelyn Andreasen plays the xylophone during the halftime show on Friday at Battle. Andreasen is also a member of the varsity cheerleading team..
Hickman's sophomore Marvin Walton grabs the helmet of freshman Jacob Tachsel on Friday at Hickman. The Hickman football team will play the Jefferson City Helias on Sept. 6 in Jefferson City.
Lily Stidham, left, helps Claire Bennett clean up her face paint on Friday at Centralia High School.
Battle High School’s swim team stands for the national anthem before the start of the football game on Friday at Battle. Battle lost to St. Louis University High School 52-47 in their season opener.
Shanley Silvey performs as a featured dancer for the Rock Bridge high school marching band during halftime on Friday at Rock Bridge. Silvey also doubles as the drum major.
Rock Bridge senior Peyton Carr takes a rest on Friday at Rock Bridge. Carr scored the first Rock Bridge touch down of the night.
Hickman High School head football coach Cedric Alvis congratulates his players after they beat Pattonville 14-7 in their first home game of the season on Friday in Columbia. This is Alvis’ second year as head coach at Hickman.
Centralia tight end and defensive end Trevor Bodine lifts his sister Alyssa, 9, and his cousin Ayden Coureton, 9, onto his shoulders after the game on Friday at Centralia High School. Bodine's mother, Michelle, took photos of the trio as well.

Visuals by Daniel ShularLiv Paggiarino, Sammy SnyderTristen Rouse, Tanner Bubeck, Alexandria Wells, Yuxi Lei, and Amanda Lee

Produced by Julia HansenJacob Moscovitch, Maya Valentine, Jeffrey Zide and Jessi Dodge 

Cover photo by Tristen Rouse.

Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

