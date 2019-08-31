Friday Night Sights | 8.30.19

The Hickman student section, also called the Dog Pound Order, cheers from the bleachers during the third quarter of the game against Pattonville on Friday at Hickman. The students rushed onto the field when the game concluded to celebrate with the team for their 14-7 victory.
Centralia High School's marching band performs in front of the school during the first home football game of the season on Friday in Centralia. It was a night designated to honor veterans; all veterans who wished to participate walked across the track after the band's performance to the cheers and applause of the crowd.
Centralia tight end and defensive end Trevor Bodine lifts his sister Alyssa, 9, and his cousin Ayden Coureton, 9, onto his shoulders after the game on Friday at Centralia High School. Bodine's mother, Michelle, took photos of the trio as well.
Hickman senior Elena Seville blows her vuvuzela horn at the start of a game against Pattonville on Friday at Hickman. As students entered the stadium, the benches were still wet from the rain earlier Friday.
Hickman High School head football coach Cedric Alvis congratulates his players after they beat Pattonville 14-7 in their first home game of the season on Friday in Columbia. This is Alvis’ second year as head coach at Hickman.
With senior Tre Manuel (3) leading them, the Rock Bridge High School football team storms their home field on Friday. The 2018 football program at Rock Bridge sent multiple athletes to play at D1 universities.
Rock Bridge cheerleaders jump and shout during the first quarter of a game against Rockhurst on Friday at Rock Bridge. Although it rained for most of the day, the high was 76 degrees, according to Sanborn Field Weather Data Archive.
Water from the day's rain still blanketed the field as local high school students entered their stadiums, greeted by the sun. Friday had finally arrived and with the lingering taste of last week's jamborees, everyone was ready. With the whole season ahead, Rock Bridge, Hickman, Battle and Centralia high schools stepped on the field ready to win. With Kewpie, Panther victories and Bruin, Spartan losses, ourvisual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as ourvisual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
