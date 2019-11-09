Friday Night Sights | 11.8.19

Becky Love, left, and Maegan Brattom, 8, hold onto each other under a blanket during a Hallsville football game against Hermann high school on Friday. The two sat huddled together in support of Love's son on the field.
Hallsville band member Gaven Small plays the bass during a Hallsville football game against Hermann high school on Friday. "I actually play ten instruments, but I've been playing the bass for six years," he said.
Hallsville junior Braelynn Hampton poses for a portrait one minute before the marching band's halftime performance at a football game against Hermann high school on Friday. Hampton is the Junior Drum Major under Senior Drum Major Grace Herbold.
From left, Andrew Huddleston, Nelson Pipes and Brayden Stenger wait in the Hallsville Indians' locker room during halftime of a football game against Hermann high school on Friday. The team had extra time to relax as the clock continued with a score of 37-0 at halftime.
Hallsville senior Jade Melton serves a customer hot chocolate during the first quarter of a Hallsville football game against Hermann high school on Friday. Melton plays on Hallsville's volleyball and basketball teams.
Battle High School's offense huddles around their coach to plan for the upcoming drive at a game against Francis Howell North High School on Friday. The offensive side scored 54 points during the game against the Knights. Jamie Maron/Missourian
Hallsville band member Jenna Crowder stands with her mellophone and calls her father during the fourth quarter of a football game against Hermann high school on Friday. "I'm frozen and my dad's at Dollar General," she said. "This is just great."
A deserted pair of pink gloves lay on the gravel near the entrance of Hasville High School's football field during a game against Hallsville the Hermann Bearcats on Friday. The gloves were not picked up by the end of the game.
Rosalind Adkins, left, and Charles Harlow call a flag on the field during the end of the second quarter of a football game against Hermann high school on Friday. Harlow has been the only announcer for the Hallsville Indians since 2006, when the football program was founded.
Most of local Columbia is done with football season. Among the remaining, Hallsville Indians entered the second round of district playoffs and Battle Spartans began their first round. With triumphs from the Indians and the Spartans, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Visuals by Julia Hansen, Joel Green, and Jacob Moscovitch, Marco Storel and Jamie Maron.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as ourvisual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
