Friday Night Sights | 11.8.19

Friday Night Sights | 11.8.19

STILL STANDING

Most of local Columbia is done with football season. Among the remaining, Hallsville Indians entered the second round of district playoffs and Battle Spartans began their first round. With triumphs from the Indians and the Spartans, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Hallsville band member Gaven Small plays the bass

Hallsville band member Gaven Small plays the bass during a Hallsville football game against Hermann high school on Friday. "I actually play ten instruments, but I've been playing the bass for six years," he said.
Becky Love and Maegan Brattom

Becky Love, left, and Maegan Brattom, 8, hold onto each other under a blanket during a Hallsville football game against Hermann high school on Friday. The two sat huddled together in support of Love's son on the field.
Trevonne Hicks

Trevonne Hicks, left, leads the Battle Spartans to the field before their game against Francis Howell on Friday. This was the first round of district playoffs. 
Hallsville junior Braelynn Hampton

Hallsville junior Braelynn Hampton poses for a portrait one minute before the marching band's halftime performance at a football game against Hermann high school on Friday. Hampton is the Junior Drum Major under Senior Drum Major Grace Herbold.
Senior Grace Herbold conducts t

Senior Grace Herbold conducts the marching band on Friday at Hallsville High School. Herbold is the Senior Drum Major for Hallsville High School Marching Band. 
Shalon Hurt

Shalon Hurt, mother of Battle sophomore Gerry Marteen Jr, rings a cowbell and cheers for her son on Friday at Battle High School. "I just forgot my megaphone" she said. 
Hallsville Senior Brayden Stenger

Hallsville Senior Brayden Stenger quicks the ball back on Friday at Hallsville High School. Hallsville won 42-0. 
As the Hallsville band prepare

As the Hallsville band prepares for its halftime performance Hangers hang at a football game against Hermann high school on Friday. The band played a selection of songs including some by Queen.
Andrew Huddleston, Nelson Pipes and Brayden Stenger

From left, Andrew Huddleston, Nelson Pipes and Brayden Stenger wait in the Hallsville Indians' locker room during halftime of a football game against Hermann high school on Friday. The team had extra time to relax as the clock continued with a score of 37-0 at halftime.
Hallsville senior Jade Melton serves

Hallsville senior Jade Melton serves a customer hot chocolate during the first quarter of a Hallsville football game against Hermann high school on Friday. Melton plays on Hallsville's volleyball and basketball teams.
Battle High School's offense huddles

Battle High School's offense huddles around their coach to plan for the upcoming drive at a game against Francis Howell North High School on Friday. The offensive side scored 54 points during the game against the Knights. Jamie Maron/Missourian
Hallsville band member Jenna Crowder stands

Hallsville band member Jenna Crowder stands with her mellophone and calls her father during the fourth quarter of a football game against Hermann high school on Friday. "I'm frozen and my dad's at Dollar General," she said. "This is just great."
A deserted pair of pink gloves lay

A deserted pair of pink gloves lay on the gravel near the entrance of Hasville High School's football field during a game against Hallsville the Hermann Bearcats on Friday. The gloves were not picked up by the end of the game.
Hallsville High School Marching Band plays

Hallsville High School Marching Band plays at the halftime show on Friday at Hallsville High School. The band played a collection of pop artists, including Queen. 
DaleShaun Coleman

DaleShaun Coleman, right, hugs Gerry Marteen Jr. on Friday. Some players were wearing and sharing coats on the sidelines during the game to stay warm. 
Rosalind Adkins, left, and Charles Harlow call a flag on the field

Rosalind Adkins, left, and Charles Harlow call a flag on the field during the end of the second quarter of a football game against Hermann high school on Friday. Harlow has been the only announcer for the Hallsville Indians since 2006, when the football program was founded.

Visuals by Julia Hansen, Joel Green, and Jacob Moscovitch, Marco Storel and Jamie Maron.

Produced by Maya Valentine, Julia Hansen, Jeffrey Zide and Jacob Moscovitch.

Cover photo by Julia Hansen.

Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as ourvisual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

