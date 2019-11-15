You are the owner of this article.
Friday Night Sights | 11.15.19

SETTING SAIL

With teams dwindling, the Hallsville Indians, Battle Spartans and Blair Oaks Falcons entered the field Friday for the district championship.Two local teams are headed to the state championship tournament next week — Hallsville and Blair Oaks. One team was left ashore, missing the boat — Battle. With triumphs from the Indians and the Falcons, and a Battle loss, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Visuals by Liv Paggiarino, Daniel Schular, Alexandria Wells, Becca Ferguson and Sammy Snyder.

Produced by Julia Hansen and Jacob Moscovitch.

Cover photo by 

Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as ourvisual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

