Friday Night Sights | 10.4.19

Battle junior Jordan Mayes celebrates with his teammates in the end zone after scoring the last touchdown of the game on Friday. Jordan was given the Game Changer chain which is given to players who make big plays.
From left, Scarlett Zettler, 5, Alexa Egnew, 6, Blakeley Egnew, 4, and Anna Lockwood Odom, 4, play with the Tolton mascot before the football game against Helias on Friday at Tolton. Alexa and Blakeley's dad, Michael Egnew, is Tolton high school's head football coach.
Wes Hamilton, assistant coach of Tolton's football team, kisses his daughter Joella Hamilton during a game against Helias on Friday at Tolton Catholic High School. Hamilton's wife, Audrey, drove Joella from Fulton to visit Wes.
Rock Bridge senior Sadia Moumita is hugged by other members of homecoming court after winning homecoming queen on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Rock Bridge. Moumita celebrated by going to the dance afterwards with her escort Toan Vu.
The air became crisp as six Homecoming crowns were prepared for the evening. With blankets bundled and jackets on, Battle, Rock Bridge and Tolton unveiled Homecoming festivites while bracing the cold. With Bruin and Spartan victories and Kewpie, Trailblazer losses, our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Visuals by Daniel Shular, Sam Koepell, Qinghui Kong, Haiting Hu, Sammy Snyder, Jamie Maron, Abby Blasingame and Yanran Huang.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
