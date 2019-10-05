You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
centerpiece featured

Friday Night Sights | 10.4.19

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Friday Night Sights | 10.4.19

COMING HOME

The air became crisp as six Homecoming crowns were prepared for the evening. With blankets bundled and jackets on, Battle, Rock Bridge and Tolton unveiled Homecoming festivites while bracing the cold. With Bruin and Spartan victories and Kewpie, Trailblazer losses, our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Scarlett Zettler, Alexa and Blakeley Egnew and Anna Lockwood Odom play

From left, Scarlett Zettler, 5, Alexa Egnew, 6, Blakeley Egnew, 4, and Anna Lockwood Odom, 4, play with the Tolton mascot before the football game against Helias on Friday at Tolton. Alexa and Blakeley's dad, Michael Egnew, is Tolton high school's head football coach. 
Morgan Boussad facetimes her mom

Morgan Boussad facetimes her mom while sitting with her escort Will Norris and the rest of the homecoming court on Friday at Rock Bridge. They are waiting to go out on the field for crowning. 
Isabella Bley cheers

Isabella Bley cheers on the Rock Bridge High School football team at their homecoming game against Jefferson City High School on Friday. Rock Bridge won 41-28. 
Nick Sheaffer is crowned by Ian Graves

The 2019 Homecoming King Nick Sheaffer is crowned by 2018's Homecoming King Ian Graves during halftime of Battle High School's game against Hickman High School. The queen was Christina Martinez. 
Children and students shout

Children and students shout in celebration during the announcement of the 2019 Tolton Homecoming Queen on Friday at Tolton Catholic High School. 
Sadia Moumita is hugged by other members of homecoming court

Rock Bridge senior Sadia Moumita is hugged by other members of homecoming court after winning homecoming queen on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Rock Bridge. Moumita celebrated by going to the dance afterwards with her escort Toan Vu. 
Jack Welshons, 17, and Drake Kiesling, 18, jump for joy

Jack Welshons, 17, and Drake Kiesling, 18, embrace and jump for joy along with friends as Hickman High School scores on Friday at Battle High School. This was the third score for the Kewpies. 
Erich Butler tightens his helmet

Battle High school 's wide receiver Erich Butler tightens his helmet during the homecoming game on Friday at battle high school. 
Wes Hamilton kisses his daughter

Wes Hamilton, assistant coach of Tolton's football team, kisses his daughter Joella Hamilton during a game against Helias on Friday at Tolton Catholic High School. Hamilton's wife, Audrey, drove Joella from Fulton to visit Wes. 
Abby, Ella, and Sophia Bowman play tag outside the game

Abby, Ella, and Sophia Bowman play tag outside the game on Friday at Rock Bridge. They later went to go sit with their parents in the stands.
Drew Nichols takes a break

Drew Nichols, a Bruin defensive and offensive line player, takes a break from the game on Friday at Rock Bridge. Nichols later went back onto the field. 
Chris Williams throws a ball to a kid

Police officer Chris Williams throws a ball to a kid during the homecoming game on Friday at battle high school. Battle high school Homecoming court raised $10,000 for Rainbow House. 
Matthew and Jaclyn Ousley watch the game

Matthew and Jaclyn Ousley watch the game from the sidelines on Friday at Rock Bridge. "We don't know anyone on the team, its just date night for us," said Ousley.
Jordan Mayes celebrates with his teammates in the end zone

Battle junior Jordan Mayes celebrates with his teammates in the end zone after scoring the last touchdown of the game on Friday. Jordan was given the Game Changer chain which is given to players who make big plays. 
Jazlyn Schmeidt and Luis Ramirez sit

Jazlyn Schmeidt, left, and Luis Ramirez take a break outside the Homecoming dance on Friday at the Rock Bridge High School auditorium.

Visuals by Daniel Shular, Sam Koepell, Qinghui Kong, Haiting Hu, Sammy Snyder, Jamie Maron, Abby Blasingame and Yanran Huang.

Produced by Julia HansenJacob Moscovitch and Maya Valentine.

Cover photo by Yanran Huang.

Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.