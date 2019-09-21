Friday Night Sights | 9.20.19

LOOKING TO HOME
The Jefferson City Jays entered their rebuilt home stadium with a splash and the Battle High School Spartans returned to their home turf, ready for game four. Our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Visuals by Yehyun Kim, Liv Paggiarino, Tristen Rouse, Sam Koepell, Hudson Heidger.
Produced by Julia Hansen and Jacob Moscovitch.
Cover photo by Yehyun Kim.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines.