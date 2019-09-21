You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured top story

Friday Night Sights | 9.20.19

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Friday Night Sights | 9.20.19

LOOKING TO HOME

The Jefferson City Jays entered their rebuilt home stadium with a splash and the Battle High School Spartans returned to their home turf, ready for game four. Our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Visuals by Yehyun Kim, Liv Paggiarino, Tristen Rouse, Sam Koepell, Hudson Heidger.

Produced by Julia Hansen and Jacob Moscovitch.

Cover photo by Yehyun Kim.

Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as ourvisual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.