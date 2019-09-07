You are the owner of this article.
Friday Night Sights 9.6.19

ON THE ROAD

With the steady grumble of engines, Hickman and Battle football players ascended the bus steps, bags in hand. With the late afternoon sun creeping into windows and the shortened week behind, everyone was ready for game three. With only aways, Battle, Hickman, Southern Boone and Centralia high schools stepped into game three eagerly. With Spartan, Panther and Eagles victories and a Kewpie loss, our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Battle High junior linebacker Jasper Lindsey asks for water

Battle High junior linebacker Jasper Lindsey asks for water in the away team locker room at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia on Friday. Battle High School head football coach Atiyyah Ellison had his starters sit in the locker room with the lights off in silence so they could concentrate on winning after their home opener loss last week.
Southern Boone's bag of practice footballs lie on the ground

Southern Boone's bag of practice footballs lie on the ground during the game on Friday in Ashland.

Matt McCabe
Ellie Burris and Brynlee Peck join the black and gold

Ellie Burris, 7, and Brynlee Peck, 6, join the black and gold Smith-Cotton Marching Band on Friday at Smith Cotton. Smith-Cotton's marching band preformed both during the pre-grame and halftime.
Southern Boone County marching band members make their way to the field

Southern Boone County marching band members make their way to the field before the football game against Fulton High school at Southern Boone County High School on Friday in Ashland. The halftime performance was 15 minutes total. 
Battle's Quentarius Vaughn wears the lockdown chain

From left, Battle senior corner back and strong safety Quentarius Vaughn wears the lockdown chain while senior corner back and running back Trevonne Hicks congratulates him at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia on Friday. Quentarius was given the lockdown chain after getting an interception and scoring a touchdown on the same play.
Helias cheerleaders and students cheer

Helias cheerleaders and students cheer for their team on Friday at Helias High School. Hickman High School football team lost Friday's away game against Helias by a score of 24-0.
Southern Boone County High School football player's listen to coach Robby Dirigo's instructions

Southern Boone County High School football player's listen to coach Robby Dirigo's instructions during their game against Fulton High School at home on Friday in Ashland. Southern Boone started off their first quarter with 2 touchdowns.
Virgil Miller refreshes himself during a water break

Virgil Miller, a senior at Southern Boone County High School football refreshes himself during a water break while playing against Fulton High School at home on Friday in Ashland. The game included one water break per a quarter.
Smith-Cotton High School ROTC color guard members march to the locker room

From left to right, Smith-Cotton High School ROTC color guard members Command Sergeant Major Harrison, Cadet Major Ortiz-Rivas, Cadet Captain Belsha and Cadet Major Skaggs march to the locker room after the National Anthem is played to start the game against Battle High School in Sedalia on Friday.

Matt McCabe
Hickman's head coach Cedric Alvis high fives La'Javion Williams

Hickman High School football head coach Cedric Alvis(cq) high fives quarterback La'Javion Williams on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Helias High School. Alvis was named a new head coach in 2018.
A bedazzled cape hangs off the shoulder of a Southern Boone marching band member

A bedazzled cape hangs off the shoulder of a Southern Boone marching band member at Southern Boone County High School on Friday in Ashland. The marching band performed "Fire and Ice" at halftime. 
Hickman linebacker coach Lionel Smith consoles his crying son

Hickman linebacker coach Lionel Smith consoles his crying son Caleb Smith, 8. Lionel told Caleb that he will come back to Columbia in eight years and win the game.
Grafton Littrell celebrates with his teammates

Grafton Littrell celebrates with his teammates on Friday at Centralia High School. Centralia beat Clark County 14-12. Centralia's next game is next Friday at Palmyra.
Dawson Meierotto and the Battle High School football team board

Senior Dawson Meierotto and the Battle High School football team board the buses back to Columbia after a 61-21 victory over Smith-Cotton High School on Friday in Sedalia. Battle players hoisted their "lockdown" and "game changer" chains all night, while dominating the Tigers on all fronts.
Baden Glass walks into the locker Room

Baden Glass, sophomore, of Southern Boone County High School walks into the locker room after facing Fulton High School at home on Friday in Ashland. Southern Boone beat Fulton 48-18 to secure the second win of the season. 

Visuals by Daniel Shular, Antranik Tavitian, Yehyun Kim, Sam Koepell, Matt McCabe and Andreanna Haritopoulos.

Produced by Julia HansenJacob Moscovitch, Maya ValentineJeffrey Zide and Liv Paggiarino.

Cover photo by Antranik Tavitian.

Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as ourvisual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

