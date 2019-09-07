Friday Night Sights 9.6.19

Virgil Miller, a senior at Southern Boone County High School football refreshes himself during a water break while playing against Fulton High School at home on Friday in Ashland. The game included one water break per a quarter.
From left, Battle senior corner back and strong safety Quentarius Vaughn wears the lockdown chain while senior corner back and running back Trevonne Hicks congratulates him at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia on Friday. Quentarius was given the lockdown chain after getting an interception and scoring a touchdown on the same play.
From left to right, Smith-Cotton High School ROTC color guard members Command Sergeant Major Harrison, Cadet Major Ortiz-Rivas, Cadet Captain Belsha and Cadet Major Skaggs march to the locker room after the National Anthem is played to start the game against Battle High School in Sedalia on Friday.
Senior Dawson Meierotto and the Battle High School football team board the buses back to Columbia after a 61-21 victory over Smith-Cotton High School on Friday in Sedalia. Battle players hoisted their "lockdown" and "game changer" chains all night, while dominating the Tigers on all fronts.
Southern Boone County marching band members make their way to the field before the football game against Fulton High school at Southern Boone County High School on Friday in Ashland. The halftime performance was 15 minutes total.
Southern Boone County High School football player's listen to coach Robby Dirigo's instructions during their game against Fulton High School at home on Friday in Ashland. Southern Boone started off their first quarter with 2 touchdowns.
Baden Glass, sophomore, of Southern Boone County High School walks into the locker room after facing Fulton High School at home on Friday in Ashland. Southern Boone beat Fulton 48-18 to secure the second win of the season.
Battle High junior linebacker Jasper Lindsey asks for water in the away team locker room at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia on Friday. Battle High School head football coach Atiyyah Ellison had his starters sit in the locker room with the lights off in silence so they could concentrate on winning after their home opener loss last week.
With the steady grumble of engines, Hickman and Battle football players ascended the bus steps, bags in hand. With the late afternoon sun creeping into windows and the shortened week behind, everyone was ready for game three. With only aways, Battle, Hickman, Southern Boone and Centralia high schools stepped into game three eagerly. With Spartan, Panther and Eagles victories and a Kewpie loss, our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Matt McCabe
Matt McCabe
Visuals by Daniel Shular, Antranik Tavitian, Yehyun Kim, Sam Koepell, Matt McCabe and Andreanna Haritopoulos.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as ourvisual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
• Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.