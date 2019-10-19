Friday Night Sights | 10.18.19

Jefferson City High School cheerleader Madilyn Quigley, 16, turns around to look at the stands. It was senior day for the Jays and seniors from the football team, band, and dance teams were honored on the field.
The crowd places their hands over their hearts for the pledge of allegiance while Rock Bridge High School plays at Helias Catholic High School on Friday in Jefferson City. The game was raising money for breast cancer awareness month.
Makayla Manuel cheers on the Rockbridge Bruins at Helias Catholic High School on Friday in Jefferson City. She supports her older brother, free safety and wide receiver, Tre Manuel for her third year in a row.
Lydia Schoonover holds up a trombone before the performance as the game starts on Friday against Battle High School. Schoonover said getting to travel for the competitions is her favorite part about being in the marching band.
Andrew McDonald, a Helias Catholic High School senior, chugs his Powerade in the fan section on Friday in Jefferson City. McDonald stands in uniform before rejoining the band, which he has participated in for four years.
Jefferson City High School color guard performs during the half time on Friday. "Outside the box" was the color guards that run from June to October. "It's a really fun bouncy show," one of the members Ash Stickann said.
Rock Bridge free safety Tre Manuel reacts to an on-field injury on Friday at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City. The player injured on the play, though shaken up, walked off the field without assistance.
Helias freshman Will Huhman watches the Crusaders kick off the second half against the Rock Bridge Bruins on Friday at Helias High School in Jefferson City. Huhman played saxophone for the marching band until this summer, when he switched to playing the mellophone.
Eston Keller, 6, and Hudson Keller, 2, play with a cushion to mark lines after the game on Friday. Their older brother, Harrison Keller, is a quarterback at Battle. "They like snacks more than they like the game. But they are here to support," their dad Bill Keller said.
After an extended pause during the third quarter to assist an injured Jefferson City player, Dawson Schulte watches the Jefferson City High School Football team as they play against Battle High School.
Rock Bridge's cheer team settles into the bus back to Columbia after a loss to Helias on Friday at Helias High School in Jefferson City. Rock Bridge will once again hit the road next week to face Francis Howell High School.
The couple giggled uncontrollably. Grace Siegel and Logan Vandenbosch, who have been dating for eight months, held each other tightly as they watched the Bulldogs pummel their home team, the Hornets. Battle, Rock Bridge and Fulton boarded buses and took a trip away from home. Returning home with a lone Spartan win and Hornet, Bruin losses, our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Visuals by Yehyun Kim, Sam Koepell, Liv Paggiarino, Tristen Rouse, Rebecca Ferguson, Sam Waigand and Annalise Acuff.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
• Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.