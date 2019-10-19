You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
centerpiece featured

Friday Night Sights | 10.18.19

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Friday Night Sights | 10.18.19

THE LAST SPARTAN STANDING

The couple giggled uncontrollably. Grace Siegel and Logan Vandenbosch, who have been dating for eight months, held each other tightly as they watched the Bulldogs pummel their home team, the Hornets. Battle, Rock Bridge and Fulton boarded buses and took a trip away from home. Returning home with a lone Spartan win and Hornet, Bruin losses, our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Jack Ewers, 13, leans on his mother Tam Ewers

Jack Ewers, 13, leans on his mother Tam Ewers during prayer on Friday at Jefferson City. They came to see his brother play in the band for senior night. 
Jefferson City High School cheerleader Madilyn Quigley, 16, turns around

Jefferson City High School cheerleader Madilyn Quigley, 16, turns around to look at the stands. It was senior day for the Jays and seniors from the football team, band, and dance teams were honored on the field.
Father and son, Ben and Dylan Green, exit the field

Father and son, Ben and Dylan Green, exit the field after Jefferson City High School's senior night ceremony on Friday. Dylan Green is the section leader of the Jefferson City drum core.
The crowd places their hands over their hearts for the pledge of allegiance

The crowd places their hands over their hearts for the pledge of allegiance while Rock Bridge High School plays at Helias Catholic High School on Friday in Jefferson City. The game was raising money for breast cancer awareness month.
Battle outside running backer Nick Williams helps Elijah Owens

Battle outside running backer Nick Williams helps Elijah Owens stretch his neck as the game starts on Friday. Battle won the away game against Jefferson City High School by 54 - 35. 
Makayla Manuel cheers on the Rockbridge Bruins at Helias Catholic High

Makayla Manuel cheers on the Rockbridge Bruins at Helias Catholic High School on Friday in Jefferson City. She supports her older brother, free safety and wide receiver, Tre Manuel for her third year in a row. 
Lydia Schoonover holds up a trombone before the performance as the game starts

Lydia Schoonover holds up a trombone before the performance as the game starts on Friday against Battle High School. Schoonover said getting to travel for the competitions is her favorite part about being in the marching band. 
Helias' defensive back Griffen Bushjost intercepts a pass intending for Brant Bowers

Helias' defensive back Griffen Bushjost intercepts a pass intending for Brant Bowers on Friday in Jefferson City. The interception happened in the second half of the game. 
Andrew McDonald, a Helias Catholic High School senior, chugs his Powerade

Andrew McDonald, a Helias Catholic High School senior, chugs his Powerade in the fan section on Friday in Jefferson City. McDonald stands in uniform before rejoining the band, which he has participated in for four years. 
Jefferson City High School color guard performs during the half time on Friday.

Jefferson City High School color guard performs during the half time on Friday. "Outside the box" was the color guards that run from June to October. "It's a really fun bouncy show," one of the members Ash Stickann said. 
Rock Bridge free safety Tre Manuel reacts to an on-field injury

Rock Bridge free safety Tre Manuel reacts to an on-field injury on Friday at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City. The player injured on the play, though shaken up, walked off the field without assistance. 
Sophomore Grace Siegel holds junior Logan Vandenbosch during halftime on Friday

Sophomore Grace Siegel holds junior Logan Vandenbosch during halftime on Friday at Mexico High School. The score was 21-0. "Honestly, I expected worse," Vandenbosch said. 
Helias freshman Will Huhman watches the Crusaders

Helias freshman Will Huhman watches the Crusaders kick off the second half against the Rock Bridge Bruins on Friday at Helias High School in Jefferson City. Huhman played saxophone for the marching band until this summer, when he switched to playing the mellophone. 
Eston Keller, 6, and Hudson Keller, 2, play with a cushion

Eston Keller, 6, and Hudson Keller, 2, play with a cushion to mark lines after the game on Friday. Their older brother, Harrison Keller, is a quarterback at Battle. "They like snacks more than they like the game. But they are here to support," their dad Bill Keller said.
Dawson Schulte watches the Jefferson City High

After an extended pause during the third quarter to assist an injured Jefferson City player, Dawson Schulte watches the Jefferson City High School Football team as they play against Battle High School. 
The Rockbridge Bruins climb the stairs to the locker room at Helias Catholic

The Rockbridge Bruins climb the stairs to the locker room at Helias Catholic High School on Friday. They join each other during halftime, on October 18. 
Steam rises from Battle Jaylon Perkins after the away game

Steam rises from Battle Jaylon Perkins after the away game against Jefferson City High School on Friday.
Kaison Walker, 4, plays catch with his dad

Kaison Walker, 4, plays catch with his dad, Rock Bridge running backs coach Cody Wallker after the game's end on Friday at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City. 
Rock Bridge's cheer team settles into the bus back to Columbia after a loss to Helias on Friday

Rock Bridge's cheer team settles into the bus back to Columbia after a loss to Helias on Friday at Helias High School in Jefferson City. Rock Bridge will once again hit the road next week to face Francis Howell High School.

Visuals by Yehyun Kim, Sam Koepell, Liv Paggiarino, Tristen Rouse, Rebecca Ferguson, Sam Waigand and Annalise Acuff.

Produced by  Jacob Moscovitch and Maya Valentine.

Cover photo by Liv Paggiarino.

Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Jacob Moscovitch is a second year student at the Missouri School of Journalism with a focus on photojournalism.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.