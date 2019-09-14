Friday Night Sights 9.13.19

Tolton High School sophomore Julian McKoy rests in the locker room before the game against St. Francis Borgia High School on Friday in Columbia. McKoy plays wide receiver and defensive back for the Trailblazers.
Members of the Rock Bridge drumline wait for a cue from their band director while practicing their rendition of the Star Spangled Banner right before the game against Battle on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Rock Bridge. Rock Bridge's band provides participating students a meal after school if they choose to stay on campus rather than go home between classes and the game.
Tolton High School cheerleaders wave to fans, parents and fellow students on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Columbia. The cheer squad kept the crowd entertained through chants, routines and dances as the Trailblazer football team gave up a one-point first half lead.
Morgan Lyman, 5, hugs Kristin Kelly and Logan Hovis on the track on Friday in Columbia. Kelly and Hovis are both senior varsity cheerleaders but sat out due to a concussion and fractured foot respectively. Morgan is the coach's daughter.
The Rock Bridge High School band yells to distract the Battle High School football from getting a two point conversion on Friday at Rock Bridge. The Spartans are 2-1 this season after the rivalry game.
Tolton linebacker Sam Andrews removes his helmet on the sidelines of the team's game against St. Francis Borgia on Friday in Columbia. The Trailblazers led 8-7 going into halftime, but ultimately lost the game.
From left, St. Francis Borgia's Mitchel Gildehaus, Zach Hellebusch and Elijah Humphreys celebrate after their win on Friday at Tolton. Hellebusch was holding Cletus, their mascot, to commemorate the victory.
As cotton candy clouds faded into night, Friday the 13th's full moon unveiled itself for a local rivalry. With a lone Spartan victory and losses for the Bruins, Kewpies, and Trailblazers our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as ourvisual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
• Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.