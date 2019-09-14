You are the owner of this article.
Friday Night Sights 9.13.19

Friday Night Sights 9.13.19

SOME WON THE BATTLE,
OTHERS LOST THE GAME

As cotton candy clouds faded into night, Friday the 13th's full moon unveiled itself for a local rivalry. With a lone Spartan victory and losses for the Bruins, Kewpies, and Trailblazers our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Tolton High School sophomore Julian McKoy

Tolton High School sophomore Julian McKoy rests in the locker room before the game against St. Francis Borgia High School on Friday in Columbia. McKoy plays wide receiver and defensive back for the Trailblazers. 
Members of the Rock Bridge drumline wait for a cue

Members of the Rock Bridge drumline wait for a cue from their band director while practicing their rendition of the Star Spangled Banner right before the game against Battle on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Rock Bridge. Rock Bridge's band provides participating students a meal after school if they choose to stay on campus rather than go home between classes and the game.
Grace Hunefeldt laughs

Grace Hunefeldt laughs as her friend puts glitter on her face before the football game on Friday in Columbia. All the students wore jerseys for the game theme. 
Malcolm Moody holds his flute while closing his eyes

Malcolm Moody holds his flute while closing his eyes before the halftime show on Friday in Columbia. The band played a mix of Mozart, Bach and Coldplay. 
Tolton High School cheerleaders wave to fans

Tolton High School cheerleaders wave to fans, parents and fellow students on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Columbia. The cheer squad kept the crowd entertained through chants, routines and dances as the Trailblazer football team gave up a one-point first half lead. 
Jack Welshons, center, cheers

Jack Welshons, center, cheers for the Hickman Football team on Friday in Columbia. Hickman is 1-2 on the season. 
Rock Bridge's Tre Manuel and Keyon Winn

Rock Bridge's Tre Manuel and Keyon Winn pray together on the sidelines before the game against Battle High School on Friday at Rock Bridge. Manuel is a senior and Winn is a junior. 
Morgan Lyman, 5, hugs Kristin Kelly and Logan Hovis

Morgan Lyman, 5, hugs Kristin Kelly and Logan Hovis on the track on Friday in Columbia. Kelly and Hovis are both senior varsity cheerleaders but sat out due to a concussion and fractured foot respectively. Morgan is the coach's daughter. 
Tolton High School players can be seen through a fogged-over lens

Tolton High School players can be seen through a fogged-over lens on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Columbia. 
Drum Major Jackson Huenefeldt looks

Drum Major Jackson Huenefeldt looks to his band teacher for direction on Friday in Columbia. Huenedfeldt plays the tenor saxophone. 
The full harvest moon rises above Rock Bridge

The full harvest moon rises above Rock Bridge and Battle's cross-town rivalry game on Friday at Rock Bridge. This was the last time a full moon rises on a Friday the 13th until 2049. 
coach Danny Spry speaks with Tolton lineman Darius McPike

Tolton High School offensive and defensive line coach Danny Spry, left, speaks with Tolton lineman Darius McPike on Friday in Columbia, as the latter walks off the field. 
The Rock Bridge High School band yells

The Rock Bridge High School band yells to distract the Battle High School football from getting a two point conversion on Friday at Rock Bridge. The Spartans are 2-1 this season after the rivalry game. 
Tolton linebacker Sam Andrews removes his helmet

Tolton linebacker Sam Andrews removes his helmet on the sidelines of the team's game against St. Francis Borgia on Friday in Columbia. The Trailblazers led 8-7 going into halftime, but ultimately lost the game.
St. Francis Borgia's Mitchel Gildehaus, Zach Hellebusch and Elijah Humphreys

From left, St. Francis Borgia's Mitchel Gildehaus, Zach Hellebusch and Elijah Humphreys celebrate after their win on Friday at Tolton. Hellebusch was holding Cletus, their mascot, to commemorate the victory. 
Tolton High School players and assistants walk

Tolton High School players and assistants walk toward the locker room for halftime on Friday in Columbia. 

Visuals by Daniel ShularYehyun Kim, Liv Paggiarino, Tristen Rouse, Amanda Lee and Marco Stoler.

Produced by Julia Hansen and Jacob Moscovitch.

Cover photo by Marco Stoler.

Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as ourvisual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

