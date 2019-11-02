You are the owner of this article.
Friday Night Sights | 11.01.2019

PLAY TO STAY

The sugar rush had worn off, but the fans were still hyped to witness the fate-altering playoffs, unclear in a haze of mystery. The Trailblazers, Eagles and Indians entered the field in doubt, fearing a loss. With Eagles and Indians triumphs and theTrailblazers defeat, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Christian Zettler, 7, keeps warm with his mother, Lauren Zettler and aunt, Allie Egnew on Friday at Hallsville. The National Weather Service recorded the night's low temperature at 31 degrees Fahrenheit. 

Mr Bus Driver from Columbia Missourian on Vimeo.

Jaxon Pickett, right, a senior from Hallsville High School stretches his legs before facing off against Tolton High School on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 in Hallsville.
Tristen's Diptych

The Tolton Catholic Trailblazers, left, and Hallsville Indians, right, huddle before their district game on Friday at Hallsville. This is the second time the teams have tussled this season. 
The Southern Boone High School marching band waits

The Southern Boone High School marching band waits in the entryway of the cafeteria before marching to the field on Friday. Southern Boone played St. Michael in the first round of playoffs.
Duane Shumate cooks several batches of fries for the Southern Boone concession

Duane Shumate cooks several batches of fries for the Southern Boone concession stand as they face St. Michael on Friday at home. Shumate is the president of the booster club and has been cooking at every home game for the last 14 years.
An Official tosses the coin

An Official tosses the coin before the start of the football game between Southern Boone High School and St. Michael High School. It was the first round of district playoffs. 
Gavynn Carpenter wears his lucky clown hat

Gavynn Carpenter wears his lucky clown hat on Friday at Hallsville. Carpenter says he has worn the hat all season, after putting it on during a previous game Hallsville was initially losing, but came back to win. 
Hallsville running back Cooper Crane

Hallsville running back Cooper Crane hurdles Tolton defensive back Ethan Hentges on Friday at Hallsville. Hallsville beat Tolton 41-18 to advance to the next round of district play. 
Fadraon Anderson, 17 waits on the bleachers

Fadraon Anderson, 17 waits on the bleachers before the start of the football game on Friday. Anderson waved the Southern Boone flag and cheered on the team from the sidelines most of the game. 
Hallsville lineman Jacob Richards breaks down a half time huddle

Hallsville lineman Jacob Richards breaks down a half time huddle on Friday at Hallsville. Hallsville led the entire game.
Assistant coach Shannon Steelman repairs a Southern Boone helmet

Assistant coach Shannon Steelman repairs a Southern Boone helmet on Friday at Southern Boone High School. They were up 48-3 by the end of the third quarter. 
The combination of a grass field

The combination of a grass field, soggy weather the day before and white pants led to muddy uniforms on Friday at Hallsville. 
Hallsville defensive back Andrew Huddleston screams

Hallsville defensive back Andrew Huddleston screams toward the home team crowd on Friday at Hallsville. Huddleston was celebrating a lengthy run by the Indian offense.
Tolton coach Danny Spry, right, speaks to senior Connor Fogue

Tolton coach Danny Spry, right, speaks to senior Connor Fogue as he tears up in the locker room on Friday at Hallsville. The district game loss was Fogue's last game in a Trailblazer's jersey. 

Visuals by Julia Hansen, Tristen Rouse, Joel Green, and George Frey and Matt McCabe.

Produced by Maya Valentine, Julia Hansen, Jeffrey Zide and Jacob Moscovitch.

Cover photo by Tristen Rouse.

Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as ourvisual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

