Friday Night Sights | 11.01.2019

Duane Shumate cooks several batches of fries for the Southern Boone concession stand as they face St. Michael on Friday at home. Shumate is the president of the booster club and has been cooking at every home game for the last 14 years.
Gavynn Carpenter wears his lucky clown hat on Friday at Hallsville. Carpenter says he has worn the hat all season, after putting it on during a previous game Hallsville was initially losing, but came back to win.
Christian Zettler, 7, keeps warm with his mother, Lauren Zettler and aunt, Allie Egnew on Friday at Hallsville. The National Weather Service recorded the night's low temperature at 31 degrees Fahrenheit.
The sugar rush had worn off, but the fans were still hyped to witness the fate-altering playoffs, unclear in a haze of mystery. The Trailblazers, Eagles and Indians entered the field in doubt, fearing a loss. With Eagles and Indians triumphs and theTrailblazers defeat, our visual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big green box, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as ourvisual journalists present ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
Fall 2019 Photo Editor. Summer 2019 General Assignment Reporter. Spring 2019 Staff Photographer. I'm a graduate student on the photojournalism track. You can reach me at jeffreyzide@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
