You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Friday Night Sights | 8.23.19

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Friday Night Sights | 8.23.19

WELCOME BACK, BOYS

Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big rectangle, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

 

Lily Bartlett, 4, laughs after hyping up the Rock Bridge High School dance team before the Jamboree

Lily Bartlett, 4, laughs after hyping up the Rock Bridge High School dance team before the Jamboree Friday at Rock Bridge High School. Lily has spent a significant amount of time with Rock Bridge students since her mother, Lyria Bartlett, is an MU professor and high school dance coach.
Chillicothe's Cesar Mares tosses the ball with teammate Evan Loucks on the sidelines

Chillicothe's Cesar Mares tosses the ball with teammate Evan Loucks on the sidelines during the high school football jamboree on Fridayat Moberly High School. At any given point during the jamboree, all four teams were on the field: two teams used one half, and two used the other.
Rock Bridge's KeShawn Collins, Hickman's Xzavion Carthron, Jefferson City's Darrell Jones, and Battle's De'Tayvion Jones.

From left, Rock Bridge's KeShawn Collins, Hickman's Xzavion Carthron, Jefferson City's Darrell Jones, and Battle's De'Tayvion Jones. 
Hickman's Carrig Irelan, left, and Felix Pippenger scream after the national anthem finishes

Hickman's Carrig Irelan, left, and Felix Pippenger scream after the national anthem finishes Friday at Rock Bridge High School.
Hallsville defensive back Davis Forge blocks a pass intended for Chillicothe wide receiver Ruger Cox

Hallsville defensive back Davis Forge blocks a pass intended for Chillicothe wide receiver Ruger Cox during the high school football jamboree on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Moberly High School. Hallsville's first full game will be against Fr. Tolton Regional Catholic High School on Aug. 30.
A pile of ice is left to melt on Moberly High School's home sidelines after the high school hosted a jamboree

A pile of ice is left to melt on Moberly High School's home sidelines after the high school hosted a jamboree involving four local high school football teams on Friday. Fans of Chillicothe, Moberly, Centralia and Hallsville's teams came to watch the short set of preseason scrimmages.
Rock Bridge senior Jack McCallister crowd surfs through a cluster of Rock Bridge fans

Rock Bridge senior Jack McCallister crowd surfs through a cluster of Rock Bridge fans. McCallister leads the student section as the "hype man" alongside a handful of other spirited seniors during the football season.
A burger gets flipped during a barbecue

A burger gets flipped during a barbecue on Friday at Rock Bridge High School. Fans from all four high schools tailgated before the exhibition game in the high school parking lot.
Chillicothe's Evan Loucks, Centralia's Khader Saleh, Moberly's Hunter Martin, and Hallsville's Jacob Richards

From left, Chillicothe's Evan Loucks, Centralia's Khader Saleh, Moberly's Hunter Martin, and Hallsville's Jacob Richards.
Ava Lynn Aronhalt, 4, holds on as her dad Dan lifts her up after the Moberly Jamboree

Ava Lynn Aronhalt, 4, holds on as her dad Dan lifts her up after the Moberly Jamboree on Friday at Moberly High School. Dan is a science teacher in the Moberly school district.
Jefferson City senior quarterback Cole Gresham evades a sack by Battle senior strong safety Quentarius Vaughn

Jefferson City senior quarterback Cole Gresham evades a sack by Battle senior strong safety Quentarius Vaughn during the annual preseason jamboree Friday at Rock Bridge High School. The Jamboree began at 7 p.m and ended after 8 p.m.
Stephenie Wilson cleans up trash after the football jamboree

Stephenie Wilson cleans up trash after the football jamboree on Friday at Moberly High School. Wilson works at Moberly Middle School and was one of about four people that stayed behind long after the games to clean up the bleachers and the stadium.

Visuals by Daniel Shular, Liv Paggiarino, Armond Feffer, Jeffrey Zide, Sammy Snyder and Tristen Rouse

Produced by Julia HansenJacob Moscovitch, Maya Valentine, Jeffrey Zide and Jessi Dodge 

Cover photo by Tristen Rouse.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.