Friday Night Sights | 8.23.19

A crowd of Hallsville supporters, right, sit adjacent to supporters of Centralia and Chillicothe High Schools on Friday at Moberly High School. The three schools converged as part of the annual preseason jamboree.
Madilynn Hunter, left, and Ryenn Gordon lay in the end zone "O" of "Moberly" after the Moberly jamboree Friday at Moberly High School. Both girls hail from Centralia, with Hunter's older brother playing on the Panthers football team.
Hallsville defensive back Davis Forge blocks a pass intended for Chillicothe wide receiver Ruger Cox during the high school football jamboree on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Moberly High School. Hallsville's first full game will be against Fr. Tolton Regional Catholic High School on Aug. 30.
Chillicothe's Cesar Mares tosses the ball with teammate Evan Loucks on the sidelines during the high school football jamboree on Fridayat Moberly High School. At any given point during the jamboree, all four teams were on the field: two teams used one half, and two used the other.
A pile of ice is left to melt on Moberly High School's home sidelines after the high school hosted a jamboree involving four local high school football teams on Friday. Fans of Chillicothe, Moberly, Centralia and Hallsville's teams came to watch the short set of preseason scrimmages.
Stephenie Wilson cleans up trash after the football jamboree on Friday at Moberly High School. Wilson works at Moberly Middle School and was one of about four people that stayed behind long after the games to clean up the bleachers and the stadium.
Lily Bartlett, 4, laughs after hyping up the Rock Bridge High School dance team before the Jamboree Friday at Rock Bridge High School. Lily has spent a significant amount of time with Rock Bridge students since her mother, Lyria Bartlett, is an MU professor and high school dance coach.
Rock Bridge senior Jack McCallister crowd surfs through a cluster of Rock Bridge fans. McCallister leads the student section as the "hype man" alongside a handful of other spirited seniors during the football season.
Jefferson City senior quarterback Cole Gresham evades a sack by Battle senior strong safety Quentarius Vaughn during the annual preseason jamboree Friday at Rock Bridge High School. The Jamboree began at 7 p.m and ended after 8 p.m.
Football is more than simply the action on the field. While everyone else stares at the big rectangle, eyes fixed under bright lights, we look the other way; at the relationships, reactions, moments and memories unfolding in the sidelines. Follow along each week as ourvisual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights' — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
• Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.