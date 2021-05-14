From the archives: Let's go to the mall

From Sunday, Oct. 12, 1986: “Slower than traffic on Sunday, harder to please than a New York film critic, able to charge hundreds of dollars on a single shopping spree. ... It’s a browser, it’s a buyer, it’s the Columbia Mall Shopper! Don’t let the ghost-like images in the photo fool you; most of the shoppers at the year-old Mall are alive and well.”
Carolyn Malicoat ponders which Ted Blaylock wall print to buy for a friendwhile shopping Friday, Dec. 9, 1994, at The Nature of Things. Many of the store’s gift items directly benefitted outdoor preservation organizations, owner Ed Daniel said.
Mall roamers Lyle Wood and Mary Heifer sneak an early peek through a gap in the brown paper that covers the windows at the Columbia Mall’s newest store on the eve of its opening Wednesday, June 8, 1994, in Columbia. The Gap store tore down the paper for its 10 a.m. opening the next day. The store has since closed.
Mr. Naz, a magician, twists balloons into shapes for children waiting to see Santa Claus on Saturday, Nov. 10, 1990, at the Columbia Mall. The Columbia Mall is a significant part of the city's First Ward, which also includes downtown Columbia and the MU and Columbia College campuses.
Workers put up steel frames while constructing Columbia Mall in February 1985 in Columbia. The mall became Columbia’s third, after Parkade Plaza in 1965 and Biscayne Mall in 1972. Biscayne has since closed, while the plaza has forged on.
Crystal Skiles, 12, reacts to the fall of her cardboard building blocks Thursday, Dec. 8, 1994, in the KidsStop play area at the Columbia Mall. In 2021, the mall contains a children’s play area in front of JCPenney and a carousel at the food court.
Kids congregate around a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-themed arcade game Wednesday, April 25, 1990, at Columbia Mall. The mall has always been a place for teens to have fun, shop and, as a Missourian article said in 1990, “occasionally discover trouble."
Columbia Mall opened at the tail end of 1985. It was the third mall in the city, after Parkade Plaza opened in 1965 and Biscayne Mall in 1972. Over the next 35 years, the shopping center became a place to socialize at the food court, buy Christmas and Valentine’s Day gifts and have fun at the carousel and gaming center.
Rusty Strodtman, who has been the manager of Columbia Mall for 11 years, said that the mall employs 1,000 to 1,500 people.
“There’s been some big additions done over time: technology, WiFi, amenities, things that we never thought of 20 years ago, 30 years ago,” Strodtman said.
During the pandemic, the mall began doing curbside pickups — and recently, in partnership with the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, they started distributing COVID-19 vaccines. According to Strodtman, they have distributed at least 12,000 doses.
“We’re offering our space and our parking and our electricity and everything else for free to help the community,” Strodtman said. “The vaccinations have really opened the door for us to help the community in a very, very positive way.”
