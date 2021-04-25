From the archives: The legacy of Douglass

Children cool off under the fountain July 27, 1994, at Douglass Park in Columbia. The pool and water slide provided the perfect refresher for a humid Missouri summer day. That summer, the park was open every day until at least 6 p.m.
Ceab Howard, 13, goes down a water slide at the Douglass Park pool during the 90-degree heat Aug. 10, 1992, in Columbia. In 2021, due to the pandemic, the Douglass Family Aquatic Center will be closed for deep cleaning on Mondays.
Three friends play on the swings in Douglass Park while their mothers visit with friends July 25, 1990, in Columbia. The city park and pool were built in 1938 under a federal government public works program.
Bobby Harris fine-tunes the sound levels for the music often heard echoing through Douglass Park on Sunday, Aug. 18, 1991, in Columbia. On weekends, music was played from under the shelter, inspiring dancing among the neighborhood residents.
As night falls and the moon signals slumber for many Columbians, basketball courts spring to life Sunday, Aug. 18, 1991, at Douglass Park. The three-and-a-half-hour game ended at 10 p.m., when the sweat-soaked players lost their court to the city Parks and Recreation’s Midnight Hoops basketball program.
Janay Bennett begins to roll off balance as she slides down the hot steel of the Douglass Parks slide Aug. 18, 1991, in Columbia. Activity areas at Douglass include a playground, two full basketball courts and a skate park.
Three kids take advantage of the sunshine and play pick-up basketball Jan. 16, 1976, at Douglass Park in Columbia. In the mid-1970s, the city finished construction at the park that helped light the basketball courts.
Bobby Dawson, 9, a student of West Boulevard Elementary School, waits for two hours for Douglass Pool to open, to no avail, May 26, 1990, in Columbia. None of the area pools opened that Saturday due to the cool and windy weather. In 2021, COVID-19 restrictions will limit the pool's operating hours to June-August, Tuesday-Sunday, 12-5 p.m.
The property for Frederick Douglass High School at Park Avenue and Providence Road was bought in 1884 for the purpose of building a school. The name was established in 1898. It had previously been called Cummings Academy, then Excelsior School.
Kanisha Jones sits on the lap of Jill Stuart, a volunteer at the Project Crib day care program, as Na’kee Prince, also in the program, finishes lunch on February 1993 at Frederick Douglass High School in Columbia. In 1989, Douglass, which was called the Secondary Learning Center at the time, created a day care to help student parents. The school had noticed students were dropping out due to the lack of childcare.
“Douglass is pretty cool,” ninth grader Brian Soper said in February 1993 at Frederick Douglass High School in Columbia. Soper had been at Douglass since January of that year. At that time, Douglass, then known as Secondary Learning Center, was considered an “alternative school” for students with unique situations, like pregnancy or a high number of suspensions.
Members of the Frederick Douglass Coalition start their leadership meeting with a prayer Saturday, Nov. 13, 1993, at Douglass High School in Columbia. A speaker noted that groups with a spiritual bond tend to remain together. The group’s goal was to preserve the traditions of the high school after the School Board closed it in 1960. The school was reopened in 2017.
Columbia's Douglass area is more than a park and a school: It's a community. The historically Black neighborhood solidified around Douglass Park in the 1930s after Columbia received federal funding to create a segregated park specifically for Black people. Frederick Douglas School was the first and only Black educational institution in Columbia until its students were moved to other schools in the process of integration, which took 13 years to complete. Douglass Park and Pool are now recognized on the African-American Heritage Trail, acknowledging their importance to the Columbia community at large: uniting families at the picnic tables, kids at the playground or the pool and basketball players at the courts.
