Go Big or Go Home

Tolton quarterback Jake Ryan throws the ball on Friday at Father Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia. “We had to fight for every game we had. Once again, I think we put up a fight again tonight,” said Father Tolton offensive line coach Jacob Smith.
North Callaway junior Sergio Moreno runs with the ball on Friday at Father Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia. Tolton was ahead at halftime, but North Callaway overcame Tolton during the third quarter.
From left: Hickman seniors Ewan Tolmie and Jacob Trachsel and Rock Bridge sophomore Ben Boehmer watch the ball fall on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Hickman was unable to score a point during their two games against Rock Bridge in the 2022 season.
Hickman senior Jacob Trachsel lays on the ground after being tackled by Rock Bridge senior Jake Hawkins on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge will host Hazelwood Central in the next round of district playoffs on Friday, Nov. 4.
Boonville wide receiver Cooper Pfeiffer breaks free from Fulton defensive back Gabe DeFily’s grip during the district quarterfinals against Fulton on Friday in Boonville. Boonville plays Mexico next week.
Playoff football in underway as teams home to rise above the competition and claim victory from this point forward. With the brackets set and an upward battle to go, teams hope to be the last one standing by the end. Hickman hit the road early after a 42-0 loss against Rock Bridge. Tolton failed to get the job done over North Callaway, 38-28. Boonville hold on to move to the next round over Fulton 28-25. Battle is headed to the next round after beating Capital City 34-14.
“We had to fight for every game we had. Once again, I think we put up a fight again tonight"
Jacob Smith
Photos by Cara Penquite, Tanishka R., Kate Cassady and Owen Ziliak.
Produced by Michelle Gutierrez, Peter Kamp, and Lucas Owens.
