 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTO GALLERY
Under the Lights | 9.23.2022

Go Big or Go Home

Go Big or Go Home

Playoff football in underway as teams home to rise above the competition and claim victory from this point forward. With the brackets set and an upward battle to go, teams hope to be the last one standing by the end. Hickman hit the road early after a 42-0 loss against Rock Bridge. Tolton failed to get the job done over North Callaway, 38-28. Boonville hold on to move to the next round over Fulton 28-25. Battle is headed to the next round after beating Capital City 34-14.

Jake Ryan throws the ball

Tolton quarterback Jake Ryan throws the ball on Friday at Father Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia. “We had to fight for every game we had. Once again, I think we put up a fight again tonight,” said Father Tolton offensive line coach Jacob Smith.
Tyreion Logan gets tackled by the Boonville Pirates

Fulton running back Tyreion Logan gets tackled by the Boonville Pirates during the fourth quarter of playoffs on Friday in Boonville. Fulton ended their season with a 1-9 record.
Garrett Murray runs the ball

Battle running back Garrett Murray runs the ball up the field on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Battle will play Helias in the next round.
Ewan Tolmie, Jacob Trachsel and Ben Boehmer watch the ball fall

From left: Hickman seniors Ewan Tolmie and Jacob Trachsel and Rock Bridge sophomore Ben Boehmer watch the ball fall on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Hickman was unable to score a point during their two games against Rock Bridge in the 2022 season.
Sergio Moreno runs with the ball

North Callaway junior Sergio Moreno runs with the ball on Friday at Father Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia. Tolton was ahead at halftime, but North Callaway overcame Tolton during the third quarter.

“We had to fight for every game we had. Once again, I think we put up a fight again tonight"

Jacob Smith

James Lee runs with the ball

Tolton senior James Lee runs with the ball on Friday at Father Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia. This loss makes Tolton’s season record 7-3.
Sam Kaiser throws off of one foot

Rock Bridge quarterback Sam Kaiser throws off of one foot on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Kaiser threw for two touchdowns against Hickman.
Cooper Pfeiffer breaks free

Boonville wide receiver Cooper Pfeiffer breaks free from Fulton defensive back Gabe DeFily’s grip during the district quarterfinals against Fulton on Friday in Boonville. Boonville plays Mexico next week.
Jacob Trachsel lays on the ground

Hickman senior Jacob Trachsel lays on the ground after being tackled by Rock Bridge senior Jake Hawkins on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge will host Hazelwood Central in the next round of district playoffs on Friday, Nov. 4.

Photos by Cara Penquite, Tanishka R., Kate Cassady and Owen Ziliak.

Produced by Michelle Gutierrez, Peter Kamp, and Lucas Owens.

Cover photo by Kate Cassady.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Photo Editor | Studying Photojournalism and Documentary | Reach me at laomfz@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Staff Photographer, Fall 2022 Studying photojournalism and documentary Reach me at michelle.gutierrez@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700 or at @photosmichelleg on Instagram and Twitter

  • I'm the Director of Photography. The staff photographers, videographers, photo editors and designers help your stories come to life. We're always looking for photo stories and documentary ideas. Email me and follow us on Instagram: comissourian

Recommended for you