Goldie’s gives Columbia a taste of Jewish-American baked goods

Goldie’s head baker, Jill Rostine, rolls dough into long strips, which will later be braided into Challah by Amanda Rainey on Friday in Columbia. The process of baking is done facing Ninth Street through large glass windows, open for spectators to watch the process.
One of the newest bakeries in Columbia, Goldie’s, sells authentic boiled bagels and other traditional Jewish-American foods. Owner Amanda Rainey, head-baker Jill Rostine and their many employees have given the community a taste of the various culinary gems which make up Jewish cuisine.
Located on Ninth Street, Goldie’s opened its doors to the public in December 2021, after previously selling its products out of Pizza Tree. It now offers Columbia residents a wide menu of baked goods, including their signature bagels, Challah and Rugelach.
Many of the Jewish-American bakeries found in the United States are centered on the East Coast, with the main Jewish hub in New York, according to the census bureau. However, aside from Chicago, the Midwest’s Jewish population is small, with very few authentic Jewish-American businesses in operation.