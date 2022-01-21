 Skip to main content
top story PHOTO GALLERY

Goldie’s gives Columbia a taste of Jewish-American baked goods

One of the newest bakeries in Columbia, Goldie’s, sells authentic boiled bagels and other traditional Jewish-American foods. Owner Amanda Rainey, head-baker Jill Rostine and their many employees have given the community a taste of the various culinary gems which make up Jewish cuisine.

Located on Ninth Street, Goldie’s opened its doors to the public in December 2021, after previously selling its products out of Pizza Tree. It now offers Columbia residents a wide menu of baked goods, including their signature bagels, Challah and Rugelach.

Many of the Jewish-American bakeries found in the United States are centered on the East Coast, with the main Jewish hub in New York, according to the census bureau. However, aside from Chicago, the Midwest’s Jewish population is small, with very few authentic Jewish-American businesses in operation.

Amanda Rainey prepares bagels

Amanda Rainey prepares bagels for her Saturday morning clientele Friday in Columbia. Goldie’s Bagels is the brainchild of Rainey and her husband, John Gilbreth.
Jill Rostine rolls dough into long strips

Goldie’s head baker, Jill Rostine, rolls dough into long strips, which will later be braided into Challah by Amanda Rainey on Friday in Columbia. The process of baking is done facing Ninth Street through large glass windows, open for spectators to watch the process.
Amanda Rainey braids Jill Rostine's dough

Amanda Rainey braids Jill Rostine’s dough to make Challah bread Friday in Columbia. Challah is a sweet yet savory bread typically reserved for religious holidays and other special occasions.
Elizabeth Randall helps cut and prepare Rugelach

Elizabeth Randall helps cut and prepare Rugelach, a pastry which originated in Poland’s Jewish communities, Friday in Columbia. These pastries are filled with Nutella and chocolate.
Unbaked Goldie bagels ferment on a bed of yeast

Unbaked Goldie bagels ferment on a bed of yeast before being cooled overnight Friday in Columbia. The dough will be boiled and baked for customers on the following Saturday morning.

  George Frey is a junior photojournalism student, minoring in East Asian studies.

