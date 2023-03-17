 Skip to main content
Graduating Engineering Students Knighted in Grand Kowtow Ceremony

Engineering students celebrated the 118th annual Knighting Ceremony and Grand Kowtow on Friday at Shamrock Plaza in Columbia. The St. Patrick's Day event is one of the long-running traditions of Engineers' Week, and it celebrates hard-working senior engineering students. During the ceremony, graduating students kneeled to be knighted by St. Patrick and kissed the “Erin Go Bragh” stone. The ancient language on the stone is roughly translated by engineers to mean “St. Patrick was an engineer.” Students and audience members sang the Missouri Engineers Song after the Knighting Ceremony.

Linda Sayre, left, and Katie Hamilton converse before the Knighting Ceremony and Grand Kowtow on Friday at Shamrock Plaza in Columbia. The St. Patrick’s Day event is a long-running tradition of Engineers’ Week.
From left, Kate Sherard, an actor portraying St. Patrick, and Lane Atchison stand in front of the “Erin Go Bragh” stone during the Knighting Ceremony and Grand Kowtow on Friday at Shamrock Plaza in Columbia. Sherard and Atchison escorted St. Patrick and helped him walk during the event.
Katie Bagley bows to be knighted by St. Patrick on Friday at Shamrock Plaza in Columbia. The ancient language on the “Erin Go Bragh” stone is roughly translated by engineers to mean “St. Patrick was an engineer.”
Joe Baratta, left, hands an official Erin Go Bragh certificate to Natalie Camilleri on Friday at Shamrock Plaza in Columbia. Students and audience members sang the Missouri Engineers Song after the Knighting Ceremony.
From left, Nate Hardy, Simon Jonak, and Caden Jahn bow as St. Patrick leaves on Friday at Shamrock Plaza in Columbia. It’s tradition to remain bowed until St. Patrick has left the vicinity.
  • George Whit Frey is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian, pursuing a Photojournalism major and a minor in East Asian Studies at Mizzou. Initially falling in love with photography after a childhood trip to San Francisco, today, Frey is a working freelance visual journalist and artist who, over the years, has lived in Vermont, Oregon, Missouri, New York City, and Singapore. While Frey's lens is primarily drawn to bustling urban environments, the diversity of humanity is what he enjoys photographing the most. 

