Graduating Engineering Students Knighted in Grand Kowtow Ceremony

Engineering students celebrated the 118th annual Knighting Ceremony and Grand Kowtow on Friday at Shamrock Plaza in Columbia. The St. Patrick's Day event is one of the long-running traditions of Engineers' Week, and it celebrates hard-working senior engineering students. During the ceremony, graduating students kneeled to be knighted by St. Patrick and kissed the “Erin Go Bragh” stone. The ancient language on the stone is roughly translated by engineers to mean “St. Patrick was an engineer.” Students and audience members sang the Missouri Engineers Song after the Knighting Ceremony.