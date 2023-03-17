Graduating Engineering Students Knighted in Grand Kowtow Ceremony

George Whit Frey is an Editor and Visual Journalist at The Columbia Missourian, pursuing a Photojournalism major and a minor in East Asian Studies at Mizzou. Initially falling in love with photography after a childhood trip to San Francisco, today, Frey is a working freelance visual journalist and artist who, over the years, has lived in Vermont, Oregon, Missouri, New York City, and Singapore. While Frey's lens is primarily drawn to bustling urban environments, the diversity of humanity is what he enjoys photographing the most.

