Grappling for Greatness

From left, Hickman’s Devin Brown, Donivan Taylor and Tionne Milo reach for the ball on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Capital City fumbled the opening kickoff, and Hickman scored the first touchdown of the game.
Senior quarterback Martin Kilmer (5) lobs a pass at Southern on Friday at Southern Boone High School in Ashland, Mo. The pass was caught for a touchdown, giving the Pintos their first points of the game.
Junior Maddox Alfultis (4) defends against a Battle player on Friday at Roy Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Helias got on the board first with a touchdown in the first quarter, but would trail to the Spartans 10-16 at the half.
Freshman Logan Hillman (29) holds the interception belt above his head after catching a stray pass from the Battle quarterback on Friday at Roy Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. “I felt like I was on top of the world, it was crazy,” Hillman said, “I didn’t know what I was doing when I caught it, I started just running”
Junior Matthew Malmstrom is embraced by Coach Kevin Bryant after he caught a pass and ran it in for a touchdown in the third quarter on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Roy Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. After the touchdown, Helias stretched the lead to 24-16.
Three weeks into the football season, teams are beginning to establish their patterns — and, perhaps, their legacies. Some are attempting to create a winning formula: Capital City and Helias both extended their winning streaks to 3-0 in home games. Some are fighting from the ground up: Hallsville hasn't yet secured a conference win, while Hickman and Battle remain winless in all games this season. No matter the running total, each team fights for a tally in the win column and a sentence in the history books.
Rock Bridge came out on top at its first home game of the season, winning 49-27 over Jefferson City. Hickman started strong with an early lead against Capital City, but ended up losing steam and losing the game 35-26. Battle fell 58-16 to Helias, unable to overcome the home field advantage. Southern Boone eked out a one-point win over California, ending at 29-28. And, after 46 combined points in the final quarter, Boonville carried the game into overtime, beating Hallsville 59-58.
Photos by Kelsey Rightnowar, Clayton Steward, Lily Dozier, Nevin Dubinski and Ben Koelkebeck.
Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Lucas Owens, Madi Winfield and Margo Wagner.
Assistant director of photography (ADOP) at Vox Magazine. Previously ADOP, photo editor, staff photographer, reporter at the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu or at @madiwinfield on Instagram and Twitter.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.