Under the Lights | 9.09.2022

Grappling for Greatness

Grappling for Greatness
Sam Kaiser hands the ball off

Rock Bridge Bruins quarterback Sam Kaiser hands the ball off to running back Drevyn Seamon during the game against Jefferson City Jays on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.

 Kelsey Rightnowar/Missourian

Three weeks into the football season, teams are beginning to establish their patterns — and, perhaps, their legacies. Some are attempting to create a winning formula: Capital City and Helias both extended their winning streaks to 3-0 in home games. Some are fighting from the ground up: Hallsville hasn't yet secured a conference win, while Hickman and Battle remain winless in all games this season. No matter the running total, each team fights for a tally in the win column and a sentence in the history books.

Rock Bridge came out on top at its first home game of the season, winning 49-27 over Jefferson City. Hickman started strong with an early lead against Capital City, but ended up losing steam and losing the game 35-26. Battle fell 58-16 to Helias, unable to overcome the home field advantage. Southern Boone eked out a one-point win over California, ending at 29-28. And, after 46 combined points in the final quarter, Boonville carried the game into overtime, beating Hallsville 59-58.

Maddox Alfultis defends

Junior Maddox Alfultis (4) defends against a Battle player on Friday at Roy Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Helias got on the board first with a touchdown in the first quarter, but would trail to the Spartans 10-16 at the half.
Martin Kilmer lobs a pass

Senior quarterback Martin Kilmer (5) lobs a pass at Southern on Friday at Southern Boone High School in Ashland, Mo. The pass was caught for a touchdown, giving the Pintos their first points of the game.
Colby Leonard struggles to get through

Freshman Colby Leonard struggles to get through the defensive line during the game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Hallsville High School in Hallsville, Mo.
Matthew Malmstrom is embraced by Coach Kevin Bryant

Junior Matthew Malmstrom is embraced by Coach Kevin Bryant after he caught a pass and ran it in for a touchdown in the third quarter on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Roy Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. After the touchdown, Helias stretched the lead to 24-16.
Jacob Wilson goes down with the football

Jefferson City quarterback Jacob Wilson goes down with the football on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.
Jacob Bowles sits up

Senior running back Jacob Bowles sits up after being tackled on Friday at Southern Boone High School in Ashland, Mo. Southern Boone ran a hybrid offense, finding success on the ground and in the air.
Devin Brown, Donivan Taylor and Tionne Milo reach for the ball

From left, Hickman’s Devin Brown, Donivan Taylor and Tionne Milo reach for the ball on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Capital City fumbled the opening kickoff, and Hickman scored the first touchdown of the game.
Dakota Troost walks to join his team

Junior Dakota Troost walks to join his team meats after the Boonville Pirates win against Hallsville High School on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Logan Hillman holds the interception belt

Freshman Logan Hillman (29) holds the interception belt above his head after catching a stray pass from the Battle quarterback on Friday at Roy Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. “I felt like I was on top of the world, it was crazy,” Hillman said, “I didn’t know what I was doing when I caught it, I started just running” 

Photos by Kelsey Rightnowar, Clayton Steward, Lily Dozier, Nevin Dubinski and Ben Koelkebeck.

Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Lucas Owens, Madi Winfield and Margo Wagner.

Cover photo by Nick Sheaffer.

