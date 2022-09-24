 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight PHOTO GALLERY
Friday Night Sights | 9.23.2022

Hands Held High

Hands Held High

The rainy skies of the afternoon gave way to the lights over the field Friday night. One homecoming ended in massive victory, one in heart wrenching defeat. Cheer teams brought the crowds to their feet, and the play on the field kept them there.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.

Sophomore Lily Colwell paints Elijah Hill’s face

Sophomore Lily Colwell paints Elijah Hill’s face before the game on Friday at Centralia High School in Centralia. Hill played in the marching band for their half-time performance which featured music from the Shrek movies.
Fulton High School assistant principle Josh Pierce helps sophomore Blair Douma hang a banner

Fulton High School assistant principle Josh Pierce helps sophomore Blair Douma hang a banner for the student section on Friday at Fulton High School in Fulton. “This is the stuff that you remember and then are the memories you’re going to make,” said Douma.
Senior Colin Flaherty protests a referee’s call

Senior Colin Flaherty protests a referee’s call on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Capital City beat Jefferson City 28-7.
Roan Baker rides one of the horses she trains

Roan Baker rides one of the horses she trains, Herschel, before his first football game on Friday at Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia. Baker got her blue metallic chaps made specially for the homecoming game.
Senior Macie Parmer yells as the Tolton Trailblazers land another touchdown

Senior Macie Parmer yells as the Tolton Trailblazers land another touchdown, maintaining the lead on Friday at Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia. Despite the ‘white-out’ theme, students celebrated each touchdown by spraying silly-string and colored spray at each other.
A former homecoming queen crowns Ashley Wilkerson

A former homecoming queen crowns Ashley Wilkerson for this year’s title on Friday at Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia.
Joe Fuelling watches his son Kane, a junior on the Jefferson City Jays

Joe Fuelling watches his son Kane, a junior on the Jefferson City Jays football team, on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. “He’s had a lot of changes in his life, but he’s persistent," Fuelling said. "I’m really, really proud of him.”
Augie Thall, 2, steals the mallets from a Centralia High School marching band student

Augie Thall, 2, steals the mallets from a Centralia High School marching band student on Friday at Centralia High School in Centralia. Thall watched the band perform their halftime show after being chased by his mom to return the mallets.
Diptych.jpg

On the right, Rock Bridge sideline cheer captain Sunday Crane dawns her senior bow while on the left, pom poms are abandoned on the track on Friday at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City.
Emma Richardson, left, and Amari Herndon-Goodman cheer on the Cavaliers

Emma Richardson, left, and Amari Herndon-Goodman cheer on the Cavaliers with other students on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Richardson said they were at the game for “the hype.”
Tori Kruger, 8, cheers on the Centralia High School Panthers

Tori Kruger, 8, cheers on the Centralia High School Panthers in the last quarter while the team was losing 7-28 on Friday at Centralia High School in Centralia. Kruger performed with other youth cheerleaders during half-time led by current Centralia cheerleaders.

Photos by Bradford Siwak, Logan Morris, Tess Jagger-Wells, Ben Koelkebeck, Sofia Remelius, Hannah Schuh and Megan Sundberg.

Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp and Lucas Owens.

Cover photo by Tess Jagger-Wells.

 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Staff Photographer, spring 2020 Studying Convergence: Photojournalism and Russian Reach me at eludn5@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720

  • Photo Editor | Studying Photojournalism and Documentary | Reach me at laomfz@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • I'm the Director of Photography. The staff photographers, videographers, photo editors and designers help your stories come to life. We're always looking for photo stories and documentary ideas. Email me and follow us on Instagram: comissourian

Recommended for you