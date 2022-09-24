Hands Held High

Roan Baker rides one of the horses she trains, Herschel, before his first football game on Friday at Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia. Baker got her blue metallic chaps made specially for the homecoming game.
Joe Fuelling watches his son Kane, a junior on the Jefferson City Jays football team, on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. “He’s had a lot of changes in his life, but he’s persistent," Fuelling said. "I’m really, really proud of him.”
Sophomore Lily Colwell paints Elijah Hill’s face before the game on Friday at Centralia High School in Centralia. Hill played in the marching band for their half-time performance which featured music from the Shrek movies.
Augie Thall, 2, steals the mallets from a Centralia High School marching band student on Friday at Centralia High School in Centralia. Thall watched the band perform their halftime show after being chased by his mom to return the mallets.
Tori Kruger, 8, cheers on the Centralia High School Panthers in the last quarter while the team was losing 7-28 on Friday at Centralia High School in Centralia. Kruger performed with other youth cheerleaders during half-time led by current Centralia cheerleaders.
Senior Macie Parmer yells as the Tolton Trailblazers land another touchdown, maintaining the lead on Friday at Tolton Catholic High School in Columbia. Despite the ‘white-out’ theme, students celebrated each touchdown by spraying silly-string and colored spray at each other.
Fulton High School assistant principle Josh Pierce helps sophomore Blair Douma hang a banner for the student section on Friday at Fulton High School in Fulton. “This is the stuff that you remember and then are the memories you’re going to make,” said Douma.
The rainy skies of the afternoon gave way to the lights over the field Friday night. One homecoming ended in massive victory, one in heart wrenching defeat. Cheer teams brought the crowds to their feet, and the play on the field kept them there.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.
Photos by Bradford Siwak, Logan Morris, Tess Jagger-Wells, Ben Koelkebeck, Sofia Remelius, Hannah Schuh and Megan Sundberg.
Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp and Lucas Owens.
I'm the Director of Photography. The staff photographers, videographers, photo editors and designers help your stories come to life. We're always looking for photo stories and documentary ideas. Email me and follow us on Instagram: comissourian
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.