The Harpo's Bar and Grill sign is an iconic part of the establishment and is something many locals know well. The sign has drawn customers in since the business opened in 1971. It has been repainted several times accumulating different layers of paint. Now it's being spruced up again. Lindsey Kelly started the repainting process three weeks ago. The sign will be finished in time for the start of the Missouri football season.

Lindsey Kelly sands down the board of Harpo's Bar and Grill sign

Lindsey Kelly sands down the board of Harpo’s Bar and Grill sign on Sunday in Columbia. Kelly has been working on polishing and cleaning the sign before repainting it.
Lindsey Kelly sands small edges and parts

Lindsey Kelly sands small edges and parts of the Harpo’s Bar and Grill sign on Sunday in Columbia. The sign has been painted over several times since the sign was made and the bar first opened in 1971.
