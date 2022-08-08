The Harpo's Bar and Grill sign is an iconic part of the establishment and is something many locals know well. The sign has drawn customers in since the business opened in 1971. It has been repainted several times accumulating different layers of paint. Now it's being spruced up again. Lindsey Kelly started the repainting process three weeks ago. The sign will be finished in time for the start of the Missouri football season.
featured
Harpo's original sign gets another facelift
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Jia Wu
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Brian Kratzer
Director of Photography
573-884-0693
kratzerb@missouri.edu
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Windsor advocates anticipate growth with development of new trail
- Body found after search for missing Missouri fisherman
- Answers to questions about monkeypox in Missouri
- Tree cutters in dis-bee-lief after finding a 4-foot hive inside a hollow tree
- Belle goes it alone on Rock Island Trail development, for now
- Missouri AG Schmitt wins GOP Senate race, to face Valentine
- Boone County man arrested in connection to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
- Eldon views trail as centerpiece for revitalization
- MU to hold Fan Night & Flick on Faurot on Aug. 20; QB Horn earns number
- Daniel Boone softball headed to Little League Softball World Series
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.