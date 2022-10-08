 Skip to main content
Friday Night Sights | 10.07.2022

Heart-wrenching Homecoming

Playoffs are just weeks away, and teams prepare to leave everything on the field as seniors learn it's their last chance to shine. The roaring crowds continue to deliver and coaches give all they have to succeed. Battle was defeated by cross-town rival Rock Bridge. Helias stood tall with a victory against Jefferson City. Hallsville took the win over Southern Boone. Harrisburg triumphed on senior night against Westran. Kirksville snatched victory from the hands of defeat against Mexico.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.

Senior cheerleader Kamryn Campbell,

Senior cheerleader Kamryn Campbell, center, wipes tears from her face alongside her mother, Kristyn Campbell, and step-father, Joshua Schnell, on Friday at Hallsville High School in Hallsville. “I do cheer because it’s just been my second family,” Kamryn said. 
Battle High School band member Joshua Johnson plays

Battle High School band member Joshua Johnson plays the flute during the band’s performance of the Star Spangled Banner just before the game on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Johnson was also recognized as homecoming king and as a graduating senior during Battle’s Senior Night.
Sarah Thompson, a senior in Rock Bridge, is sitting on the ground

Sarah Thompson, a senior at Rock Bridge, sits on the ground waiting for the game to start on Friday at Battle high school in Columbia. Rock Bridge won their away game against Battle.
Junior Zachery Pipes plays trombone

Junior Zachery Pipes plays trombone on Friday at Hallsville High School in Hallsville. The band played the national anthem and songs throughout the game.
Sierra Cleveland, right, and Rebecca Kidwell look

Sierra Cleveland, right, and Rebecca Kidwell look at the field on Friday at Hallsville High School in Hallsville. Cleveland pointed out Kidwell’s brother, Hallsville senior Gauge Harbinson.
Battle High School color guard member Deborah Brush dances

Battle High School color guard member Deborah Brush dances during the band’s halftime show on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Brush is the featured twirler of Battle’s color guard.
Ashlyn Clemens, a senior in Rock Bridge, is cheering

Ashlyn Clemens, a senior at Rock Bridge, cheers her team along with her peers on Friday at Battle high school in Columbia. The game was a senior night for Battle. 
Brandon Rodriguez walks towards the Rock Bridge flag

Brandon Rodriguez walks towards the Rock Bridge flag and the students cheering on Friday at Battle high school in Columbia. Rodriguez interacted with the student zone throughout the game. 
Harrison Yeagy, behind top left, and Peyton Schleeter, wearing a cowboy hat,

Harrison Yeagy, behind top left, and Peyton Schleeter, wearing a cowboy hat, cheer behind Kenley Conyers, front left, Kelsey Casey and Kaylee Stephens on Friday at Hallsville High School in Hallsville. The student section theme was pinkout for breast cancer awareness month. 
Harrisburg band director Kevin Fearn watches

Harrisburg band director Kevin Fearn watches his band’s halftime performance on Friday at Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg. The Harrisburg band won the only two band competitions they’ve competed in this season so far. 
Mexico senior trumpet player Declan Gleeson rests

Mexico senior trumpet player Declan Gleeson rests between songs during the halftime show on Friday at Hawthorn Heights Stadium in Mexico. 
Mexico sophomore Peyton Hoover, left, and senior Morgan Grubb cry

Mexico sophomore Peyton Hoover, left, and senior Morgan Grubb cry after their defeat on Friday at Hawthorn Heights Stadium in Mexico. 

Photos by Cara Penquite, Lin Choi, Tess Jagger-Wells, Hannah Schuh and Cora Mitchell

Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp, Lucas Owens and Margo Wagner.

Cover photo by CJ Christy

