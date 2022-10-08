Senior cheerleader Kamryn Campbell, center, wipes tears from her face alongside her mother, Kristyn Campbell, and step-father, Joshua Schnell, on Friday at Hallsville High School in Hallsville. “I do cheer because it’s just been my second family,” Kamryn said.
Harrison Yeagy, behind top left, and Peyton Schleeter, wearing a cowboy hat, cheer behind Kenley Conyers, front left, Kelsey Casey and Kaylee Stephens on Friday at Hallsville High School in Hallsville. The student section theme was pinkout for breast cancer awareness month.
Harrisburg band director Kevin Fearn watches his band’s halftime performance on Friday at Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg. The Harrisburg band won the only two band competitions they’ve competed in this season so far.
Battle High School band member Joshua Johnson plays the flute during the band’s performance of the Star Spangled Banner just before the game on Friday at Battle High School in Columbia. Johnson was also recognized as homecoming king and as a graduating senior during Battle’s Senior Night.
Playoffs are just weeks away, and teams prepare to leave everything on the field as seniors learn it's their last chance to shine. The roaring crowds continue to deliver and coaches give all they have to succeed. Battle was defeated by cross-town rival Rock Bridge. Helias stood tall with a victory against Jefferson City. Hallsville took the win over Southern Boone. Harrisburg triumphed on senior night against Westran. Kirksville snatched victory from the hands of defeat against Mexico.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.
Photos by Cara Penquite, Lin Choi, Tess Jagger-Wells, Hannah Schuh and Cora Mitchell
Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp, Lucas Owens and Margo Wagner.
