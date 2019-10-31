You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT: 'I'm glad you joined me'

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT: 'I'm glad you joined me'
Shirley Colby at her home

Shirley Colby, sitting in her bedroom March 22, is a Columbia resident living in the Stonegate Mobile Home Community. “This is a nice place to live, but they keep raising the rent, so I might not stay here,” she said.

 Jacob Moscovitch

On a sunny spring afternoon in Northeast Columbia, Shirley Colby nestled her hand into an oversized pair of gloves, slipped on rubber sandals — red, worn-in — and readied her shovel. There she was, on one of the first unforgivingly steamy days of April tending to the garden beside her home.

As a young girl and her brother walked home from school, Colby perked up and hollered. “Hi there,” Colby said, persisting her weed pulling.

Colby is a neighborhood-described “hoot” in Stonegate Mobile Home Community, where she’s lived for years. She zooms around town, driving herself, volunteering daily and serving the Columbia community.

Oh, and she’s 93 years old.

“Well, I just hope I have a few more years,” she said. “I’m not quite ready, and I have things to do.”

When the nest emptied, Colby says her restless inclinations restored from memory, previously supplanted by motherhood and marriage. Colby says she must stay active to combat her loneliness. “It all makes me get up in the morning, get dressed and get moving,” she said. “I don’t want to be a couch bum.”

Whether it’s volunteering Mondays and Fridays at Boone Hospital, helping at Columbia’s Senior Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays, going to bible study on Wednesdays and church on Sundays, she constantly keeps busy. “Everybody’s always saying I work too much or volunteer too much, but that’s just silly. I’ve worked all my life, so it’s just my way of living by now.”

Equally important to Colby is her sense of community. “It makes me feel wonderful to drive and do things with people.” Colby is a member of two gardening organizations and coordinates a monthly birthday club with a dozen other women. “We just get together, eat and read our cards,” she said. “It’s great to see everyone.”

Said Colby, who, at barely 5 feet tall, walks with no assistance: “I just feel very lucky that even at my age, I can still do it. A lot of people are surprised of that, I’m sure. I really am.”

Colby has always been busy. As a mother and wife, she has lived in California, Arizona and Missouri and worked along the way. With inconsistent, bumpy support from her first and second husbands, she says she was the rock for her three children. “I went to work, did housework and was home to make dinner,” she said. “I wish my family would have stayed closer together, but it worked.”

As time passed, Shirley says she has become known for her resilience and active lifestyle. “You know that Shirley, she’s a rock star,” longtime friend Kay Henderson said.

Colby’s response? “I just make (it) a day at a time, hope I have a tomorrow,” she said with a chuckle.

Shirley Colby calls to her cat

After a quick check of the day’s mail, Shirley Colby calls to her cat and only companion at home, Patches. “Patches sits at the window and waits for me to come home everyday,” Colby said. “But she is sneaky one, so shut that door tight.”
Shirley Colby and her gardening friends gather at Bob Evans

Shirley Colby and her gardening friends enjoy homemade baked goods for dessert April 20 after a celebratory meal at Bob Evans in northeast Columbia. The group of women that calls itself “The Birthday Club” meets once every month to celebrate the most recent birthdays and catch up. “There used to be more of us, but that’s all right — it’s still great to get together,” Colby said with a chuckle.
Shirley exercises at the Columbia Senior Center

Joined by the other members of the Columbia Senior Center, Shirley Colby watches and mirrors a morning warmup video April 9. Colby volunteers at the center two days a week by setting up meals and coordinating the printing of the monthly newsletter.
Shirley Colby drives to volunteer at the University of Missouri’s concert series

On her way to volunteer at the University of Missouri’s Concert Series, Shirley Colby, a regular usher for the events, adjusts her car’s sun visor on March 15. “I prefer when the shows are at Jesse Hall because the parking is better,” she said.
Shirley Colby and her fellow volunteer listen to the theater manager

Shirley Colby and her fellow volunteer ushers listen to the theater manager delegate tasks to the staff before a showing of “The Magic Flute” at the Missouri Theatre on March 15. “The shows aren’t always this good,” Colby said.
Shirley Colby reaches for a hanger

After refusing aid from an acquaintance, Shirley Colby reaches for a hanger to place her coat upon March 15 in the lobby of the Missouri Theatre.
Shirley Colby searches through paper documents

Shirley Colby searches through paper documents and notes on April 20 to find a handout flyer for an upcoming local plant sale in early May. Colby frequently gardens around her own home and actively participates in two gardening clubs.
Shirley Colby waves goodbye

Standing in the driveway to her home, Shirley Colby waves goodbye April 20 after pulling weeds in her front yard. Colby, 93, has a kind, perseverant and warm reputation, according to her neighbors.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Jacob Moscovitch is a second year student at the Missouri School of Journalism with a focus on photojournalism.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.